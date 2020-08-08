Saturday, August 8, 2020
Lead Story
Lead StoryReligion

Sadhguru: Youth is the Most Alive, Idealistic, and Energetic

Sadhguru believes in the potential of the youth

Sadhguru: If the world was guided by youth, it would be a better place
"If the world was guided by youth, it would be a better place", said Sadhguru. Wikimedia Commons

Spiritual leader and author Sadhguru believes in the potential of the youth.

“Youth has enormous potential. If we can inspire them to identify with humanity as a whole, the impact on the world will be tremendous,” Sadhguru said.

“If the world was guided by youth, it would be a better place. They are the ones who are most alive, idealistic, and energetic,” he added.

Sadhguru: If the world was guided by youth, it would be a better place
Sadhguru speaks on a range of topics related to one’s personal lives, emotional and mental well-being. Pinterest

Meanwhile, joining hands with Isha Foundation, BIG FM is ‘Unlocking Positivity’ with the Padma Vibhushan recipient yogi in an interactive discussion that will be live from August 10 to August 15. Sadhguru speaks on a range of topics related to one’s personal lives, emotional and mental well-being.

These topics include the current pandemic, love and relationship, trolling on social media and patriotism amongst many others.

Additionally, Sadhguru also sheds light on how people can channelise their internal energies while remaining positive and enhancing their productivity further. (IANS)

