Friday, September 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Sakharam Binder: Play That Explores Idea Of Censorship
EntertainmentLead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Sakharam Binder: Play That Explores Idea Of Censorship

Censorship can be quite oppressive for artists: Sunil Shanbag

0
censorship
"Censorship has long plagued the sharp-edged satire and other nuances that are characteristic of Tamasha. Unsplash

Back in the early 1970s, Marathi playwright Vijay Tendulkar’s play ‘Sakharam Binder’ — which features the character of a bookbinder who ‘takes in’ women abandoned or dejected by other men and uses them as domestic help and sexual partners — struggled with the Stage Scrutiny Board (the censor board) and sections of society. In 2020, a play explores the idea of censorship in the arts through this story.

Titled ‘Sex, Morality, and Censorship’, the play is based on Vijay Tendulkar’s theatre classic ‘Sakharam Binder’s struggle with censorship. Recapturing the essence of Maharashtra’s folk arts ‘Tamasha’ and the spirit of the 1970s, the play offers a mix of theatre, live music, dance, and video. Play director Sunil Shanbag and co-writer Irawati Karnik this week hosted a guided viewing of the performance of the play recorded at the iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. The viewing took place on Paytm Insider’s theatre initiative, Front & Centre in collaboration with Studio Tamaasha’s monthly series – TheatreNama.

Follow NewsGram on Quora for more updates. 

The play also looks at the parallel theme of the “sanitisation” the folk arts, namely Maharashtra’s Tamasha tradition, by conservative sections of society, director Sunil Shanbag told IANSlife.

censorship
Titled ‘Sex, Morality, and Censorship’, the play is based on Vijay Tendulkar’s theatre classic ‘Sakharam Binder’s struggle with censorship. IANS

Asked how censorship has impacted free expression of ‘taboo’ topics on stage, Shanbag shares: “Interestingly only two states in India still retain the equivalent of the outdated colonial law of 1876, the Dramatic Performances Act. These are Maharashtra and Gujarat. In Maharashtra there are several examples of both official censorship of theatre by the stage scrutiny board, and unofficial censorship by non-state players, and mobs. The latter, unofficial censorship, follows no rules or procedures, and is unpredictable, hence very dangerous to deal with. Of late we do worry that official censorship too seems inclined towards conservatism which can be quite oppressive for artists.”

Also Read: Covid-19 Diagnosed On Same Emergency Scans Intended To Diagnose Stroke

In the guided viewing, the makers took the audience on the journey of what began as an idea to do a play about censorship, slowly developed and evolved into a full-fledged theatre production. “This process took about a year of work, and involved many collaborators, which included the actors. We shared these rich experiences and memories with the audience and showed them extensive excerpts from a performance of the play to illustrate and illuminate what we were saying,” shared Shanbag.

Varun Khare – Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPs & Partnerships) at Paytm Insider, said, “Censorship has long plagued the sharp-edged satire and other nuances that are characteristic of Tamasha. Sex, Morality and Censorship, brings forth a fresh perspective on decades-old folk arts, with popular folk artists presenting their views on the art form, the ruthless civil censorship, and insights into the play itself.” (IANS)

Previous articlePatients With Covid-19 Likely To Diagnose With A Heart Stroke
Next articleNeglected Children More Likely To Have Teen Pregnancy: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Neglected Children More Likely To Have Teen Pregnancy: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that children who experience neglect are seven times more likely than other abuse victims to have a teen pregnancy. The study, published...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Patients With Covid-19 Likely To Diagnose With A Heart Stroke

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that Covid-19 may be diagnosed on the same emergency scans intended to diagnose stroke. The findings published in the American Journal of...
Read more
Lead Story

Asian-Americans Experiences Increased Racism Since Covid-19: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
A report released by a US civil rights group showed Asian-Americans have experienced increased racism since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country more than...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Neglected Children More Likely To Have Teen Pregnancy: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that children who experience neglect are seven times more likely than other abuse victims to have a teen pregnancy. The study, published...
Read more

Sakharam Binder: Play That Explores Idea Of Censorship

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Back in the early 1970s, Marathi playwright Vijay Tendulkar's play 'Sakharam Binder' -- which features the character of a bookbinder who 'takes in' women...
Read more

Patients With Covid-19 Likely To Diagnose With A Heart Stroke

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that Covid-19 may be diagnosed on the same emergency scans intended to diagnose stroke. The findings published in the American Journal of...
Read more

Asian-Americans Experiences Increased Racism Since Covid-19: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A report released by a US civil rights group showed Asian-Americans have experienced increased racism since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country more than...
Read more

Hair Tips By Actress Kajol

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol has often sported bouncy curls, and it is not too difficult to have hair like hers, she assures. Sharing a candid photo taken...
Read more

Twitter Halts Transparency Web Series Promotion. Is Twitter Biased?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By NewsGram Desk Twitter, a well-known platform to share ideas, thoughts, spread awareness, advertise our new ideas and projects, is suddenly taking down advertisements and...
Read more

Traditional Matchmaking Holds a Lot of Prejudiced, Preconceived Notions: Physician Rupam Kaur

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain For Rupam Kaur, an Indian-American physician, the pursuit of finding love a second time took more than the traditional formula of meeting...
Read more

10 Facts on How Mosquitoes are One of the Deadliest Creatures in the World

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A warmer climate, travel and trade are helping to spread mosquito-borne diseases as a deadly beast smaller than a paper clip poses a threat...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x