Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Salty Water Present Beneath the Surface of Dwarf Planet Ceres: NASA
EnvironmentLead StoryScience & Technology

Salty Water Present Beneath the Surface of Dwarf Planet Ceres: NASA

NASA says that says it believes it has discovered salty water beneath the surface of the dwarf planet

0
NASA Probe Discovers 'Salty Water' Beneath Surface of Dwarf Planet
This mosaic image uses false color to highlight the recently exposed brine, or salty liquids, that were pushed up from a deep reservoir under Ceres' crust. In this view of a region of Occator Crater, they appear reddish. VOA

The U.S. space agency, NASA says that says it believes it has discovered salty water beneath the surface of the dwarf planet, Ceres, in orbit around the sun in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The space agency’s Dawn spacecraft gathered up-close views of the dwarf planet – smaller than the earth’s moon – before ending its mission in October 2018.  At one point, Dawn dipped down to just 35 kilometers above Ceres’s surface.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Those up-close views revealed “mysterious bright regions”, which scientists later concluded to be deposits of sodium carbonate from liquid that likely filtered up to the surface and evaporated, leaving behind a reflective salty crust.

NASA Probe Discovers 'Salty Water' Beneath Surface of Dwarf Planet
In October 2018, NASA called time on the Dawn mission, after the spacecraft ran out of its key fuel, hydrazine. Pinterest

In a study published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy, NASA Scientists said, after studying the images and data sent back from the probe, they concluded the liquid came from a deep reservoir of salt-enriched water, about 40 kilometers deep and hundreds of kilometers wide.

The Dawn spacecraft was launched in September 2007 with a mission to shed light on the early solar system.

Also Read: As a Society, We Have Supported Nepotism a Lot: Radhika Apte

It explored the two largest bodies. After studying giant asteroid “Vesta”, Dawn arrived at dwarf planet “Ceres” in 2015. The scientists’ research focused on the 92-kilometer-wide “Occator Crater”.

In October 2018, NASA called time on the Dawn mission, after the spacecraft ran out of its key fuel, hydrazine. NASA says it will remain in orbit of Ceres for decades.

Dawn remains the only spacecraft to ever orbit two extraterrestrial destinations. (VOA)

Previous articleAs a Society, We Have Supported Nepotism a Lot: Radhika Apte
Next articleFraudsters Cashing Goodwill Of Army And Paramilitary Forces Online

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

International Literacy Day 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma Every Year 8th September is marked as the International Literacy Day. The theme of this year was 'Literacy teaching and learning in...
Read more
Education

Google Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improving Reading Abilities Of Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google said on Tuesday that its Read Along app, which was first launched in India as Bolo in 2018, has been found to improve...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Hormone Ghrelin May Protect The Elderly Population From Muscle Loss

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the hormone, ghrelin, may help protect the elderly population from muscle loss. The study, presented at e-ECE 2020 online conference...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

International Literacy Day 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma Every Year 8th September is marked as the International Literacy Day. The theme of this year was 'Literacy teaching and learning in...
Read more

Google Read Along App ‘Bolo’ Improving Reading Abilities Of Children

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Google said on Tuesday that its Read Along app, which was first launched in India as Bolo in 2018, has been found to improve...
Read more

Hormone Ghrelin May Protect The Elderly Population From Muscle Loss

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the hormone, ghrelin, may help protect the elderly population from muscle loss. The study, presented at e-ECE 2020 online conference...
Read more

Generation Z Not Ready To Accept Lab-Grown Meat Alternative: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite having a great concern for the environment and animal welfare, Generation Z (people born between 1995 and 2015) are not ready to accept...
Read more

Fraudsters Cashing Goodwill Of Army And Paramilitary Forces Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Fraudsters are now cashing on the trust and goodwill of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to cheat people online. A web is weaved...
Read more

Salty Water Present Beneath the Surface of Dwarf Planet Ceres: NASA

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. space agency, NASA says that says it believes it has discovered salty water beneath the surface of the dwarf planet, Ceres, in...
Read more

As a Society, We Have Supported Nepotism a Lot: Radhika Apte

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Radhika Apte feels the nepotism conversation is complicated, and not just related to the film industry. "I don't want to be a part of...
Read more

Yoga is the Best Way for Shilpa Shetty to Start her Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty finds the best way to begin her day is with yoga, as it lets her start out with a clear mind...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x