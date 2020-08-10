Samsung Launches ‘AltZLife’ to Boost Privacy

In a bid to empower people especially young smartphone users maintain privacy, Samsung on Monday launched a new feature called AltZLife that will help them easily switch between normal mode and private mode by simply double-clicking on the power key.

The on-device function intelligently suggests moving private content to the secure folder before you hand over the device to someone else.

The feature is currently available on Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones, the company said in a statement.

“An industry-first innovation, this intelligent feature has been designed keeping in mind the inherent need of consumers, especially Gen Z, for enhanced privacy when it comes to storage and access of content on their smartphones,” said Manu Sharma, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The two ‘Make for India’ solutions that are part of AltZLife – Quick Switch and Content Suggestions – have been developed by a team of young engineers at Samsung R&D Institutes in Bengaluru and Noida using insights from consumer research.

This is how the new feature works.

Quick Switch helps users in switching between two instances of the same app instantly: One instance in normal mode and the other in private mode.

For example, a consumer can easily move between the normal Gallery and a private Gallery; or from a normal WhatsApp to a private WhatsApp with a simple double click of the power button.

The private versions of these apps are secured by Samsung Knox in the Secure Folder of Galaxy smartphones, said Samsung.

When switching from private to normal mode, no authentication is required.

Content Suggestions is an AI-based app inside the Secure Folder, and its on-device AI powered engine automatically suggests users to move private images of pre-selected categories to the Secure Folder.

“For this to happen, users have to simply select specific faces or a type of image they want to tag as private and keep them secured in the private gallery of the Secure Folder,” said the company.

Once the initial setup is complete, the AI engine kicks in and identifies relevant images from the entire gallery.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched other AI-based ‘Make for India’ features on Galaxy A series devices. This includes Alive Intelligence, which offers Multilingual Keyboard, Smart Crop, Useful Cards and Finder. (IANS)