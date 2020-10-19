Samsung Announces E-Catalog For Enhanced Buying Experience

Samsung on Monday announced an interactive e-catalog for its diverse portfolio of products aimed at providing a safe and enhanced buying experience for consumers in India.

Through the e-catalog, consumers will be able to browse through the entire range of smartphones, wearables, televisions, and other digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart ovens, and sound devices, the company said in a statement.

“The e-catalog offers in-depth information on Samsung smartphones and consumer durables that facilitates consumers in making purchase decisions within the comfort and safety of their homes and spending less time at retail stores,” said Ashish Bansal, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The consumers can shortlist and compare models within each product category on key specifications. The e-catalog offers a similar look and feels across product categories for a consistent experience.

Samsung said it plans to update e-catalogs regularly with information on the latest products.

The company has also launched a ‘Reward Yourself’ program where consumers get flat 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and SBI credit cards, exciting bundle offers, and a range of other benefits on Samsung’s wide portfolio of smartphones, wearables, and tablets.

“Our indigenous platforms like Samsung Finance+ and Samsung Care+ have created unique propositions for consumers to create affordable offers with complete peace of mind,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The ‘Reward Yourself’ program covers a large number of smartphones, tablets, and wearables. (IANS)