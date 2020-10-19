Monday, October 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Samsung Announces E-Catalog For Enhanced Buying Experience
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Samsung Announces E-Catalog For Enhanced Buying Experience

E-Catalog offers in-depth information about the products available

0
Samsung -E catalog
The products aimed at providing a safe and enhanced buying experience for consumers in India by E-catalog. Flickr

Samsung on Monday announced an interactive e-catalog for its diverse portfolio of products aimed at providing a safe and enhanced buying experience for consumers in India.

Through the e-catalog, consumers will be able to browse through the entire range of smartphones, wearables, televisions, and other digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart ovens, and sound devices, the company said in a statement.

“The e-catalog offers in-depth information on Samsung smartphones and consumer durables that facilitates consumers in making purchase decisions within the comfort and safety of their homes and spending less time at retail stores,” said Ashish Bansal, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Samsung -E catalog
E-Catalog will help buyers to purchase better online. Pixabay

The consumers can shortlist and compare models within each product category on key specifications. The e-catalog offers a similar look and feels across product categories for a consistent experience.

Samsung said it plans to update e-catalogs regularly with information on the latest products.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated

The company has also launched a ‘Reward Yourself’ program where consumers get flat 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and SBI credit cards, exciting bundle offers, and a range of other benefits on Samsung’s wide portfolio of smartphones, wearables, and tablets.

ALSO READ: Driving Mode On Google Assistant Goes Live For Android Users

“Our indigenous platforms like Samsung Finance+ and Samsung Care+ have created unique propositions for consumers to create affordable offers with complete peace of mind,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The ‘Reward Yourself’ program covers a large number of smartphones, tablets, and wearables. (IANS)

Previous articleManish Malhotra Recalls His Designing Project For ‘DDLJ’
Next articleKolkata’s Durga Maa Idol Wins Hearts Of Bollywood Stars And Fans

RELATED ARTICLES

India

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth “Í prefer Trump to Hillary”, I told a German friend in the run up to the US elections in 2016. There was...
Read more

Hackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hackers imitated Microsoft the most to lure people into giving up their personal data or payment credentials in the third quarter of this year,...
Read more

Clearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi’s Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Kumar It is that time of the year again-when the weather is pleasant but the city is polluted. Air quality has shown a...
Read more

Marijuana May Help Reduce Lung Inflammation Linked to Covid-19 Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After reporting earlier this summer that marijuana ingredient cannabidiol, or CBD, may help reduce cytokine storm and excessive lung inflammation linked to Covid-19 deaths,...
Read more

Uber Introduces Masks Verification Selfie Policy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday introduced a new safety policy which will request riders, who have been tagged for not wearing masks on a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada