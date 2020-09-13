Sunday, September 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Samsung Electro-Mechanics Develops World's Smallest Power Inductor
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Develops World’s Smallest Power Inductor

World's smallest power inductor by Samsung

0
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Samsung is a South Korean multinational conglomerate headquartered in Samsung Town, Seoul.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a major electronic components maker in South Korea, said Sunday it has developed the world’s smallest power inductor.

The affiliate of Samsung Group said its new power inductor measures 0.8 millimeter in width and 0.4 mm in length, which is a significant decrease from the industry’s previously smallest product with a width of 1.2 mm and a length of 1 mm. The latest product also has a thickness of 0.65 mm, reports Yonhap news agency.

A power inductor is a component necessary to supply stable electricity coming from the battery to the semiconductor.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates. 

Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Samsung comprises numerous affiliated businesses, most of them united under the Samsung brand, and is the largest South Korean chaebol. Samsung was founded by Lee Byung-chul in 1938 as a trading company. Unsplash

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said it first aims to supply its tiny power inductor to global smartphone manufacturers trying to make smaller and lighter handsets.

“As the performance for electronic products increases and functionalities diversify, the size of the internal components must decrease along with an improvement in performance and volume,” said Hur Kang-heon, head of the Central Research Institute at Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

The company said it was able to reduce the size of the power inductor by applying its material technology and semiconductor substrate manufacturing solutions used for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC).

Also Read: Confederate Statues Can Teach Us a Meaningful Lesson

Instead of producing power inductors in individual units, Samsung Electro-Mechanics said it manufactures them in substrate units, allowing the company to have better productivity.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been producing inductors since 1996. With the rise of 5G telecommunications and wearable devices, the company said the demand for small power inductors will increase rapidly and it will grow by at least 20 per cent. (IANS)

Previous articleFear of COVID-19 Has Scared Away Most Blood Donors: Health Workers
Next articleProtein Report Card For National Nutrition Month

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Skincare Tips For Brides

NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Attain A Blue Mind!

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more

Skincare Tips For Brides

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more

Attain A Blue Mind!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more

Mammoths Likely Driven to Extinction by Lack of Drinking Water

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists say that one of the last surviving populations of woolly mammoths was likely driven to extinction by lack of drinking water. Follow NewsGram on...
Read more

Protein Report Card For National Nutrition Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrating the National Nutrition Month, Right To Protein, a nationwide public health awareness initiative, launched Protein Report Card for Indian citizens to self-assess and...
Read more

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Develops World’s Smallest Power Inductor

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a major electronic components maker in South Korea, said Sunday it has developed the world's smallest power inductor. The affiliate of Samsung Group...
Read more

Fear of COVID-19 Has Scared Away Most Blood Donors: Health Workers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka Cameroon says it urgently needs more than 2,000 pints of blood to save the lives of about 300 people, including hemodialysis...
Read more

Know The Most Popular Ethnic Cuisines in America

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Americans embrace and discover different cultures through their cuisine. The United States is a melting pot, which means its food is, too. And...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x