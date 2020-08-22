Saturday, August 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Discover Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series With These 5 Hidden Tips and Tricks
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Discover Samsung Galaxy Note20 Series With These 5 Hidden Tips and Tricks

Here are 5 hidden tips and tricks in Samsung Galaxy Note20 series

0
5 hidden tips and tricks in Samsung Galaxy Note20 series
There is a lot more to discover about the most powerful Note series with these 5 hidden tips and tricks. Unsplash

While much has been written about Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra 5G which are packed with meaningful innovations, there is still more to discover about the most powerful Note series with these 5 hidden tips and tricks.

The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra’s camera introduces an improved Single Take experience.

“The AI-powered feature now allows you to capture up to 14 types of photos and videos simultaneously within five to 15 seconds of capture time,” the company said in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

To use the feature, open the Camera app and tap Single Take mode from the menu options.

5 hidden tips and tricks in Samsung Galaxy Note20 series
“The AI-powered feature now allows you to capture up to 14 types of photos and videos simultaneously within five to 15 seconds of capture time,” the company said in a statement. Pinterest

Set your capture time by tapping the timer above the camera menu and sliding the timer bar to your desired setting.

Then, tap the shutter button, pan around, and the camera will automatically capture the best clips.

After finishing, tap the preview thumbnail and you will see optimized results for the scene you captured.

The second cool feature is sharing Wi-Fi with friends.

“We’ve all felt the frustration of repeatedly sharing the Wi-Fi password when having guests over. The Galaxy Note20 series removes that pain by allowing you to request Wi-Fi access information from near-field devices with people in your Contacts,” Samsung said.

Your friends can then share the password with you, making it easy to log in to new Wi-Fi networks.

When connecting to Wi-Fi in public spaces, the Galaxy Note20 series also makes it easy to find the fastest and most stable signal.

When searching for Wi-Fi, the Galaxy Note20 series provides information about the login requirements and quality of the connection below the name of the network, so you can easily find the most stable, secure connection every time.

The Galaxy Note20 series makes sharing your latest favourite song easy with an upgraded Music Share’ experience.

While previously the feature only allowed music to be played on devices connected to a shared friend’s phone, on the Galaxy Note20 series, one can listen to the Buds connected to the phone and the Galaxy Buds connected to your friend’s phone.

5 hidden tips and tricks in Samsung Galaxy Note20 series
Now one can listen to the Buds connected to the phone and the Galaxy Buds connected to your friend’s phone. Pinterest

Also Read: Google Announces These Exciting New Features for its Pixel Buds

Simply turn on Music Share, select your friend’s Buds, and both Buds will play the same music.

The Galaxy Note20 series also gives you more control over your video watching experience with Bixby voice control.

“If you missed a scene or want to skip ahead, voice control makes it easy by giving you the power to rewind, fast forward, pause, and play content. Voice control can also help you search for something to watch by telling Bixby to play the title of your favorite show,” Samsung said. (IANS)

Previous articleThis New Injectable Drug Can Block HIV From Entering Cells
Next articleAshtottaram 12: OṀ DHYĀNABHŨMYAI NAMAH

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Classical Music – The New Way To Beat Stress

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tansen was said to have been able to light lamps by singing Raga Deepak and invoke rainfall by singing Raga Miyan Ki Malhar. It...
Read more
Lead Story

Cybercriminals Disguised As HR Staff Sending Lay-Off Emails

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cybercriminals disguised as the HR staff is sending lay-off emails to employees in the pandemic times, pushing malware into their devices, accessing their data,...
Read more
India

In Conversation with Dr. Sridhar Damle on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS): PART-1

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Sridhar D. Damle is a prominent Sanghchalak of Chicago branch of the RSS’ overseas equivalent, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh. Dr. Damle has co-authored...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,098FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Classical Music – The New Way To Beat Stress

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Tansen was said to have been able to light lamps by singing Raga Deepak and invoke rainfall by singing Raga Miyan Ki Malhar. It...
Read more

Cybercriminals Disguised As HR Staff Sending Lay-Off Emails

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Cybercriminals disguised as the HR staff is sending lay-off emails to employees in the pandemic times, pushing malware into their devices, accessing their data,...
Read more

In Conversation with Dr. Sridhar Damle on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS): PART-1

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Sridhar D. Damle is a prominent Sanghchalak of Chicago branch of the RSS’ overseas equivalent, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh. Dr. Damle has co-authored...
Read more

Genetically Modified Mosquitoes To Be Released By Florida

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Sometime next year, genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys in an effort to combat persistent insect-borne diseases such as Dengue...
Read more

Heart Disease Can Be Detected By Analysing A Selfie

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Sending a selfie to the doctor could be a simple way of detecting heart disease, say, researchers, claiming that it is possible for a...
Read more

Bipasha Basu Roots for Women Power

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has rooted for women power in her latest social media post. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers...
Read more

Manish Malhotra says the Idea of Fashion has Changed Over Time

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra says the idea of fashion has changed over time, while opening up on the concepts of fashion and young...
Read more

What Is the Best Color for Diamond Earrings?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Diamond earrings are undoubtedly a favorite among women of great taste. However, choosing the best color for diamond earrings can be vexing. At one...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,098FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada