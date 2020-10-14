Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Samsung Introduces New SD Cards With Exceptional Features
Lead Story

Samsung Introduces New SD Cards With Exceptional Features

Samsung unveiled the PRO Plus and EVO Plus, its two new lines of SD cards in nearly five years

Samsung Introduces New SD Cards With Exceptional Features
Samsung has introduced new SD cards featuring exceptional speeds and improved durability. (Representational Image). Unsplash 

Samsung has introduced new SD cards featuring exceptional speeds and improved durability that aim to deliver exceptional speeds to support 4K UHD and Full HD video formats.

The world leader in advanced memory technology, Samsung unveiled the PRO Plus and EVO Plus, its two new lines of SD cards in nearly five years that will be available this month.

With the PRO Plus and EVO Plus, content creators and general consumers can seamlessly work across a wide range of devices including DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras as well as camcorders and PCs, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Samsung Introduces New SD Cards With Exceptional Features
The 256GB models for the PRO Plus and the EVO Plus will be sold at $44.99 and $39.99, respectively. Unsplash

The price for the 128GB models for the PRO Plus and the EVO Plus has been set at $24.99 and $19.99, respectively.

The 256GB models for the PRO Plus and the EVO Plus will be sold at $44.99 and $39.99, respectively.

“For years, consumers around the world have trusted Samsung to deliver high-performance memory cards in a variety of capacities that meet their unique needs,” said Dr Mike Mang, vice president of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung.

“Samsung has gone beyond that with the PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards, providing additional layers of protective measures to withstand intensive usage and the most rugged conditions”.

The PRO Plus offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.

For professional photographers, cinematographers and YouTubers, the PRO Plus SD card’s outstanding sequential write performance enables flawless 4K UHD video recording and burst shots.

Samsung Introduces New SD Cards With Exceptional Features
Available in four storage capacities from 32GB to 256GB, consumers can easily add extra storage to enjoy more rich content on their devices. (Representational Image). Unsplash

The EVO Plus also ensures smooth playback when editing 4K as well as Full HD videos with transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s.

Available in four storage capacities from 32GB to 256GB, consumers can easily add extra storage to enjoy more rich content on their devices.

Designed with maximum durability in mind, the PRO Plus and EVO Plus help capture more moments in extreme conditions with their comprehensive seven-proof protection.

In addition to protection from water, temperature, x-rays, magnets and shocks, the new SD cards are now drop-proof and wearout-proof, withstanding up to five-meter drop as well as up to 10,000 swipes. Both lineups come with a 10-year limited warranty, Samsung said. (IANS)

