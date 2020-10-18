Samsung To Launch Galaxy S21 In January 2021

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021, with the first sales tipping-off early February.

Samsung has traditionally opted for a February unveil and a March release, but this may not be the case for the Galaxy S21, reports SamMobile.

The possible reason behind the early launch is suggested to be the entry of the affordable Galaxy Fold series.

So, in order to make space for its other product, Samsung is willing to prepone the launch of S21.

Samsung’s suppliers have also begun mass production of components for the Galaxy S21 series. This is another indication that things are moving much faster this time around.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant has acquired 3C’s approval for a phone with the model number SM-G9910 which is likely the vanilla Galaxy S21.

The listing reveals 25W charging, matching the Galaxy S20’s capabilities.

Previously, tipster Ice Universe had revealed that Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature an under-display selfie camera and another report claimed that Samsung might provide prototype cameras on the Galaxy S21.

Further, the Galaxy S21 is said to pack the Exynos 2100 chipset. (IANS)