Sunday, October 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Sanitary Pads Bank with Rs.1 Per Day Contribution By Bihar Girls
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Sanitary Pads Bank with Rs.1 Per Day Contribution By Bihar Girls

An Initiative of Sanitary Pads Bank Set Out by Bihar Girls

0
Sanitary Pads
Few girls from Bihar are set out for menstrual education and sanitary pad banks. Pinterest

With just one rupee-a day as a voluntary contribution, an initiative is helping young girls in the Nawada district of Bihar speak up about their menstrual needs and set up a sanitary pads bank.

They collect Rs 1 per day collected from each girl is used to buy sanitary pads for themselves and other girls who may not have the means to make the purchase. The girls decided to come together to assist each other when they saw how their individual menstrual needs were often not met due to a lack of money.

On International Day of the Girl Child (October 11), they share how they were inspired to act by “Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon”, a trans-media edutainment initiative launched by the Population Foundation of India to address issues of family planning, early marriage, unplanned or early pregnancies, domestic violence, and adolescent reproductive and sexual health.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Youth Leader Anu Kumari from Amawa village said: “To help someone who doesn’t have money, we deposit one rupee every day. That means each girl raises Rs 30 in a month. We buy the sanitary pads and distribute it among poor girls, who cannot afford to buy them, in order to protect their menstrual health.”

Dr. Srinath Prashad, Ex-Civil Surgeon-Nawada shares his perspective: “The girls were earlier unable to speak up for themselves. They were unaware of the physical changes happening in their bodies. They didn’t know about sanitary pads but today they have started a bank of sanitary pads. You can imagine the extent of influence the show has had, for these girls to confidently say “I can achieve anything”.

Sanitary Pads
These girls collect Rs 1 per day collected from each girl is used to buy sanitary pads for themselves and other girls who may not have the means to make the purchase. Pinterest

These girls also conduct dialogues about critical but so far taboo subjects like contraceptive options. As Mausam Kumari, a 17-year-old Youth Leader from Hardiya says: “Now we talk about family planning too. We visit villages and explain these subjects to women. We tell them about options like Antara injection, Chhaya, Copper T, and condoms.”

The girls also came together to demand youth-friendly health clinics to be set up in existing public health centers. “Authorities hold a public dialogue twice a year and we expressed our wish of having a youth-friendly health clinic so that we can discuss our issues and talk without any fear. Our request was fulfilled and now all the girls in the village go there and use services available in the clinic,” adds Mausam.

Slowly, attitudinal changes can be seen amongst the men as well. Bhola Rajvanshi, Ex-Mukhiya from Hardiya added: “I feel our society has changed. Now, there is no difference between girls and boys.”

The women watching this change unfold are recognizing the shift in the conversation around menstruation. Community member Sangeeta Devi observes, “In the past, we used to suffer silently during menstruation. Our daughters told us about napkins. We felt encouraged. I feel, all these changes were possible only because of that show.”

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of Population Foundation of India, said: “I am glad that the show is impacting their lives. That precisely is our goal. Through the inspiring character of Dr. Sneha Mathur, the protagonist of the series, we have initiated difficult but important conversations about sex selection, violence, gender discrimination, safe sanitation, family planning, spacing, child marriage, mental health, drug abuse, nutrition, and adolescent health. That these young girls in Bihar have created a bank for sanitary pads and have also succeeded in ensuring the setting up of adolescent-friendly health clinics is a matter of great pride for Population Foundation of India.”

Sanitary Pads
With just one rupee-a day as a voluntary contribution, an initiative is helping young girls in the Nawada district of Bihar speak up about their menstrual needs and set up a sanitary pads bank. Pinterest

The creator of the show noted film and theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan says: “When I wrote the concept for the show seven years ago, I could have never imagined the kind of impact we have seen over these years. I wanted to make a high quality show that was effectively communicating important social issues without being preachy. It makes me so happy that ‘Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon’ has become an empowering slogan for young, adolescent girls who are now spearheading the change on the ground.”

Also Read: Tips to Deal With Hair Fall By Malaika Arora

‘Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon’ revolves around the inspiring journey of Dr. Sneha Mathur, a young doctor, who leaves behind her lucrative career in Mumbai and decides to work in her village. The show focuses on Dr. Sneha’s crusade to ensure quality healthcare for all. Under her leadership, village women find their voices through collective action. (IANS)

Previous articleHouseholds Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more
Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more
Entertainment

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Sanitary Pads Bank with Rs.1 Per Day Contribution By Bihar Girls

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With just one rupee-a day as a voluntary contribution, an initiative is helping young girls in the Nawada district of Bihar speak up about...
Read more

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

‘Blue Flag’ Tag to Puri Beach by FEE, Denmark

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Golden Beach in Puri has been accorded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification by FEE Denmark. Blue Flag beaches are considered to be the cleanest...
Read more

Tips to Deal With Hair Fall By Malaika Arora

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with hair fall and shared it on social media for her fans...
Read more

51% Consumers Likely to Shop Online During Festive Season

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online shopping is likely to get a new boost in the coming festival season, as around 51 per cent consumers are likely to shop...
Read more

ICMR to Analyze Misclassified Reinfection Cases, says Harsh Vardhan

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday stated that the resurgence of reinfection of the Sars-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a misclassification and the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada