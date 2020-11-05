Friday, November 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Sanitization and Hygiene is Priority For Guests: Star Hotel Chefs
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Sanitization and Hygiene is Priority For Guests: Star Hotel Chefs

Star hotel chefs are also aiming towards new healthier dishes holding good immunity

0
Star Hotel Chefs
Star Hotels are slowly witnessing growth in the number of guests that are visiting. Pixabay

There is not much of a change in the star hotel guests’ style of eating in terms of portion size during the post-COVID-19 lockdown period, but they are looking for healthier dishes that boost immunity, said star hotel chefs.

The chefs also said the bento boxes have gained popularity with their guests.

“We are slowly witnessing growth in the number of guests that are visiting our restaurants now. Initially, post the lockdown, the response was comparatively low as the guests were reluctant to step outside. However, this is now changing and we definitely can look at having our full strength in a couple of months,” Gopi Thangaraj, Sous Chef, Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road here told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news

He said the hotel remained open throughout the lockdown phase, as it had few guests and patrons who continued their stay at the hotel. During this time, we noticed that many of our guests were moving towards healthy options for their food preferences.

“There is no change in the guests’ eating habits as well in terms of portion size. The portion size still remains the same and we have not changed the size of our helping,” Thangaraj added.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Health food, comfort food, immunity boosters are popular, and these are created from sustainable, regional produce,” Suju George John, Executive Chef, WelcomHotel Chennai told IANS.

Star Hotel Chefs
Restaurants with remodeled layout ensure safe distancing, contactless billing, and sanitized dining. Pixabay

According to him, guests expect to dine in a safe ambiance, hence the property has re-engineered the guest experiences with zero/minimal associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions) and remodeling hotel layout to support safe distancing.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अमेरिकी चुनाव को लेकर छाया अनिश्चितता का कोहरा

“Our restaurants with remodeled layout ensures safe distancing, contactless billing, and sanitized dining (crockery, cutlery, tableware). The Grab and Go breakfast menu and the Knock n Drop in-room dining service, both employ contactless service,” John said.

“The other concept of bento box meals is picking up and has proved useful to cater to certain groups keeping in view the protocols that are required to be maintained. These are wholesome meals served in smaller portion sizes, backed by our Responsible Dining philosophy,” Amruth Chakravarthy, Executive Chef, WelcomHotel Kences Inn, Mamallapuram told IANS.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Adds New Hindi Feature To Its Text Analytics Services

Regional and sustainable produce transformed into healthy dishes on the menu are a big focus. As is cooking with available ingredients and produce, Chakravarthy added. (IANS)

Previous articleLittle Delay in Cancer Treatment Increases Death Risk By 10%
Next articleVery Few Consumers Think Their Food is Safe

RELATED ARTICLES

India

JJM to Provide Tap Water to Every Rural Household

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide a tap connection to every rural household by 2024 with a particular focus on 'service delivery'....
Read more
Health & Fitness

High-Level Uric Acid in Blood Reduces Lifespan

NewsGram Desk - 0
High levels of serum uric acid in the blood could reduce people's chance of surviving and also reduce their lifespans by up to 11...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Mental Health Issues During COVID Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
The lockdown witnessed an increase in the number of cases of substance use like alcohol, nicotine, sleep disturbances, anxiety episodes, depressive symptoms, and more,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

JJM to Provide Tap Water to Every Rural Household

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide a tap connection to every rural household by 2024 with a particular focus on 'service delivery'....
Read more

High-Level Uric Acid in Blood Reduces Lifespan

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
High levels of serum uric acid in the blood could reduce people's chance of surviving and also reduce their lifespans by up to 11...
Read more

Mental Health Issues During COVID Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The lockdown witnessed an increase in the number of cases of substance use like alcohol, nicotine, sleep disturbances, anxiety episodes, depressive symptoms, and more,...
Read more

Very Few Consumers Think Their Food is Safe

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report on Thursday revealed that only two in 10 consumers have complete confidence that their food is safe...
Read more

Sanitization and Hygiene is Priority For Guests: Star Hotel Chefs

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There is not much of a change in the star hotel guests' style of eating in terms of portion size during the post-COVID-19 lockdown...
Read more

Little Delay in Cancer Treatment Increases Death Risk By 10%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Delaying cancer treatment by just for even one month can increase the risk of death by up to 10 percent, say, researchers, adding that...
Read more

Virtual World Has Prospered in Pandemic, Says Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The virtual world has prospered in the time of COVID, observes Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took to his official blog to express his thoughts on...
Read more

Cases of Musculoskeletal Disorders Increase Globally

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major global study, researchers have found that the cases of musculoskeletal disorders -- which affect muscles, tendons, ligaments, bones, and joints, are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada