Friday, July 3, 2020
Saroj Khan Dies at age 71 Due to Heart Attack
Saroj Khan Dies at age 71 Due to Heart Attack

Another Gem of Bollywood Passes Away

Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest
When she was first hospitalized in the last week of June, a COVID-19 test was done, which turned out negative. Wkikmedia commons

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away after a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. She was 71.

Saroj Khan had complained of breathing last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital.

When she was first hospitalized in the last week of June, a COVID-19 test was done, which turned out negative.

One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan, fondly called Masterji in Bollywood, had called the shots in over 2000 songs spanning over three and a half decades.

Although Saroj Khan started out in the early seventies, she really became a household name in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit.

Khan started out choreographing with the 1974 film, “Geeta Mera Naam “. She directed songs for the Tamil film “Thai Veedu” in 1983 and also worked in Subhash Ghai’s superhit “Hero” the same year.

One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan, fondly called Masterji in Bollywood, had called the shots in over 2000 songs. Instagram

It was the 1986 film, “Nagina” that made her a household name. Sridevi’s iconic dance “Main naagin tu sapera” in that film continues to be a popular number even today.

Her choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr. India, particularly the song “Hawaa hawaai” then scaled popularity.

Khan has also given Madhuri Dixit some of her most iconic hits including “Ek do teen” (“Tezaab”), and “Dhak” (“Beta”) among numerous others.

Lately, Saroj Khan has been selective in signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in “Manikarnika” last year and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” in 2015. Her last major assignment has been directing Madhuri’s moves in last year’s release, “Kalank”.

Saroj Khan, born in 1948, started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a back-up dancer in the fifties.

Khan is survived by her husband, son, and two daughters. (IANS)

