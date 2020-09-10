Thursday, September 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Say it With Your T-Shirt
Lead StoryLife Style

Say it With Your T-Shirt

0
Say and slay it with fashion
The trend of slogan T-shirts made its comeback at Dior's Spring/Summer Collection 2017. Pinterest

By Sujata Assomull

Right now a T-shirt is trending across India. As Rhea Chakraborty arrived for the 3rd day of questioning at the Narcotics Control Bureau she wore a T-shirt that said, “Roses are red, Violets are blue, Let’s smash Patriarchy, Me and you.”

For many weeks the actress who refrained from speaking on the case finally broke her silence and spoke to the media. But more than the interviews, it is her T-shirt that said it all; it made clear her take on the current situation, without her saying a word. What makes fashion stand out apart from being a garment, is that it has a voice. This T-shirt is reportedly by Mumbai based, The Soul Store– its website says, “The Souled Store was born out of the idea of loving what you do – “following your soul”.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The trend of slogan T-shirts made its comeback at Dior’s Spring/Summer Collection 2017; it marked Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut for the label and was the first time the legendary French Couture house had appointed a female creative director. The T-shirt read, “We Should All Be Feminists.” With this you knew it was a new era at Dior.

There is nothing new about sending a message out through what you wear, the suffragettes did it, our own freedom fighters did it and Michelle Obama just did it with that V-O-T-E necklace she wore at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Fashion is about reflecting the times we live in and is also our own personal book cover. Like it or not we are judged by what we weareso why not use that to our advantage.

Say and slay it with fashion
Fashion is about reflecting the times we live in and is also our own personal book cover. Pinterest

The T-shirt, being an affordable piece of clothing is a garment that represents democracy; it was first used as a statement in the 1960sea time when fashion spoke about the need for a more egalitarian society. And again in the 1980s, the slogan T-shirt came to the forefront of fashion-(and politics) when Katharine Hamnett (her eponymous label was one the first to address issues of ethical fashion) made T-shirts that read “Choose Life” and “Vote Tactically”. When the designer met British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, she wore a black and white T-shirt with “58% Don’t Want Pershing” written in black and white. Her message was simpleethat T-shirt is now part of collections in museums. It is now part of fashion history.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: नए चैंपियन बैज के साथ उतरेगा रियल मेड्रिड मैदान पर

As we opened our Instagram the morning after Rhea’s arrest, our feeds were flooded with pictures of that T-shirt from her own fraternity Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar, fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri and Shaleena Nathani, all with the hashtag #justiceforRhea.

Using fashion as a secret weapon is something women of style and substance have been doing for centuries. In recent times fashion has been using its voice more and more to talk about political and social issues. Consumers are happy to see fashion do this, they are happy to be able to express their own feelings with their material consumption. It makes for a good change from the conspicuous consumption which dominated the last decade.

Also Read: Apple Opens its First Floating Store in Singapore

Rhea’s T-shirt speaks of so many things it makes both a fashion and political statement and its Instagram friendly font ensures that her words are heard without the need of a press conference. Get ready for a new round of slogan T-shirts to start making statements that need to be heard. We are living in very turbulent timese how better for fashion to have its say then through a slogan T-shirt? (IANS)

Previous articleNeed for International Cooperation to Protect Education in Every Situation: Bangladesh PM
Next articleBhumi Pednekar: I’m Grateful to the Audience for Showering Love on my Films

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more
Environment

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more
Environment

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mediterranean Diet May Help Prevent Rheumatoid Arthritis: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mediterranean diet which is high in vegetables, whole grains, fish and olive oil not only helps you live longer but may also help...
Read more

Above 100 Mammoth Skeletons Identified at Mexican Airport Site

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become...
Read more

Australia to Protect Endangered Koala Bears from Urban Development

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Officials in Australia say a large housing development project could be blocked to protect endangered koala bears in one of the...
Read more

Researchers Discover First Known Case of Cancer in a Dinosaur

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Canadian researchers have discovered the first known case of cancer in a dinosaur, according to a study published in the August issue of the...
Read more

Noncommunicable Diseases May Increase COVID-19 Severity: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New studies by the World Health Organization and the United Nations show people suffering from noncommunicable diseases are more susceptible to becoming severely ill...
Read more

Asha Bhosle Turns 88: I feel Like I am 40!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Asha Bhosle is 88, but she says she feels like 40. The playback legend says she feels almost half her age because, she believes...
Read more

Hunger May Lead to Global Deaths of 10,000 Children Every Month: WHO Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Wednesday that growing hunger can result in an estimated global death...
Read more

I See a Healthy Competition Between Exhibitors and OTT Platforms: Producer Anand Pandit

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain At a time when the industry is mulling the impact of OTT platforms on traditional cinema halls, 'Sarkar 3' and 'Total Dhamaal'...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,771FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x