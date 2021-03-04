Thursday, March 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Education SC Expresses Displeasure on The Streaming of Films on OTT With Pornographic...
EducationIndiaLead Story

SC Expresses Displeasure on The Streaming of Films on OTT With Pornographic Content

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said: "There should be some screening (of content on web platforms). There is pornography in some films." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, said some programs have filthy abuses

0
OTT
A counsel in the matter informed the top court that the government has recently notified OTT guidelines. Pexels

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed displeasure on the streaming of films on web platforms without any prior screening of the content and also cited some films having pornographic content.

The observation was made by the top court during the hearing of a plea by Amazon Prime Video India head Aparna Purohit against Allahabad High Court order, which declined to entertain her anticipatory bail in connection with the FIRs lodged against her over the web series ‘Tandav’.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said: “There should be some screening (of content on web platforms). There is pornography in some films.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, said some programs have filthy abuses.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Purohit, contended this “as a matter of free speech” and cited that his client is not the producer of the show, instead an employee of the company which is streaming the web series Tandav. Justice Bhushan replied that a balance needs to be struck in such matters and reiterated there should be some screening by somebody.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

The top court indicated that there should be a body like censor board which screens the films. A counsel in the matter informed the top court that the government has recently notified OTT guidelines. The top court scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday.

In January, the top court refused to grant interim protection to Tandav crew from any coercive action and had asked them to move the concerned courts to seek bail in the matter. Purohit has been accused of inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities, Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and for adverse portrayal of a character in the role of prime minister in the web series.

On February 25, the Allahabad High Court declined to grant her anticipatory bail in the matter. The high court had observed, “Western filmmakers have refrained from ridiculing Lord Jesus or the Prophet but Hindi filmmakers have done this repeatedly and are still doing this most unabashedly with Hindu gods and goddesses”.

Pornography
The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed displeasure on the streaming of films on web platforms without any prior screening of the content and also cited some films having pornographic content. Pexels

One Balbir Azad lodged an FIR on January 19, 2021, at Rabupura police station of Greater Noida.

Azad had alleged that the web series had deliberately denigrated Hindu gods and goddesses and depicted Uttar Pradesh and its police in a poor light.

ALSO READ: Report: 1 In 5 Youngsters Too Drunk To Use Protection During Sex

Several other FIRs have also been lodged in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar and Delhi against the web series. ‘Tandav’, a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming recently on Amazon.

The top court on Friday saying will see the new OTT guidelines issued by the Centre. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleForearm Fracture – Here’s What You Need To Know
Next articleIssue of Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women Are Interlinked: Ravi Kishan

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and...
Read more
Lead Story

IIT G Designed An AI Based System To Detect Colorectal Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has designed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect colorectal cancer...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Good News! These Regional Biggies Are All Set To Go Multillingual!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Top superstars of regional cinema have a new formula to reach out to a pan-Indian audience. While earlier, films would be made in one...
Read more

WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday announced that private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls features are now available on the desktop app for Windows and...
Read more

IIT G Designed An AI Based System To Detect Colorectal Cancer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has designed an automated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to detect colorectal cancer...
Read more

Issue of Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women Are Interlinked: Ravi Kishan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan will soon anchor the crime-based non-fiction show Mauka-E-Vardaat, and he says the issues of drug abuse and a crime against women...
Read more

SC Expresses Displeasure on The Streaming of Films on OTT With Pornographic Content

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed displeasure on the streaming of films on web platforms without any prior screening of the content and also...
Read more

Forearm Fracture – Here’s What You Need To Know

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It won't be wrong to say that traumatic injuries are unexpected. You never know when an accident would occur or even a slight fall...
Read more

Indian Scientists Develop Low-Cost Optical Spectrograph That Can Locate Distant Galaxies, Quasars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping in mind Prime Minister's call to develop technology in all spheres, Indian scientists have indigenously designed and developed a low-cost optical spectrograph. This...
Read more

Google Says Won’t Track Users As They Browse Web

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to create a privacy-first web experience for billions of its users, Google has explicitly said that once third-party cookies are phased...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

does fresh turmeric stain teeth on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Dangerous Heavy Equipment on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nola Martino on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hobonichi weeks on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
investment loans In Australia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
investment property mortgage on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
roblox mrbeast on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
knowledge base on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Click Here on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada