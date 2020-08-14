Friday, August 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 2 in 5 Schools Lacked Access to Basic Handwashing Facilities in 2019...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

2 in 5 Schools Lacked Access to Basic Handwashing Facilities in 2019 Worldwide: Report

About 818 million children lacked basic handwashing facilities at their schools initially

0
'2 in 5 schools worldwide lacked basic handwashing facilities in 2019'
43% schools around the world lacked access to basic handwashing facilities in 2019. Pexels

Two in five schools (43 per cent) around the world lacked access to basic handwashing facilities in 2019, a key condition for educational institutes to be able to operate safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a joint report.

About 818 million children lacked basic handwashing facilities at their schools, which put them at increased risk of Covid-19 and other transmittable diseases, Xinhua news agency quoted the report by Unicef and the World Health Organization (WHO) as saying on Thursday.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

More than one-third of these children (295 million) lived in sub-Saharan Africa. In the least developed countries, seven out of 10 schools lacked basic handwashing facilities and half of schools lacked basic sanitation and water services, said the report, titled “Progress on Drinking Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Schools”.

'2 in 5 schools worldwide lacked basic handwashing facilities in 2019'
Overall, one in three schools worldwide had either limited drinking water service or no drinking water service at all. Pexels

In the 60 countries at highest risk of health and humanitarian crises due to COVID-19, three-quarters of children lacked basic handwashing service at their schools at the start of the outbreak.

Half of all children lacked basic water service, while more than half lacked basic sanitation service, the report finds. Overall, one in three schools worldwide had either limited drinking water service or no drinking water service at all.

Also Read: Users Overestimate Time Spent on Facebook by 3.2 Hours a Day

Some 698 million children lacked basic sanitation service at their schools.

“Global school closures since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic have presented an unprecedented challenge to children’s education and well-being,” said Henrietta Fore, Unicef executive directo.

“We must prioritize children’s learning. This means making sure that schools are safe to reopen, including with access to hand hygiene, clean drinking water and safe sanitation.” (IANS)

Previous articleUsers Overestimate Time Spent on Facebook by 3.2 Hours a Day
Next articleDumping: Threat To Survival Of Domestic Newsprint Industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Here’s How an Online Training Helped me Land my Dream Job

NewsGram Desk - 0
About the Author: Apurva Bhalerao is a postgraduate in Mechatronics. She joined Internshala Trainings for Internet of Things training. She shares how an online...
Read more
Education

Internships for Students With Good People Skills

NewsGram Desk - 0
College students, especially the first and second year ones, often hesitate to apply to internships for the reason that they don’t have any job-specific...
Read more
Health & Fitness

73% Females in Rajasthan Facing Issues in Procuring Sanitary Napkins During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
Seven of every 10 adolescent females, nearly 73 per cent, in Rajasthan say they have had a problem procuring sanitary pads during lockdown in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,953FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How an Online Training Helped me Land my Dream Job

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
About the Author: Apurva Bhalerao is a postgraduate in Mechatronics. She joined Internshala Trainings for Internet of Things training. She shares how an online...
Read more

Internships for Students With Good People Skills

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
College students, especially the first and second year ones, often hesitate to apply to internships for the reason that they don’t have any job-specific...
Read more

73% Females in Rajasthan Facing Issues in Procuring Sanitary Napkins During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Seven of every 10 adolescent females, nearly 73 per cent, in Rajasthan say they have had a problem procuring sanitary pads during lockdown in...
Read more

I Believe Dance is like Talking Without Speaking: Govinda

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Govinda sees dancing more like talking, sans words. "I believe that dance is more like talking without having to actually speak or use words....
Read more

Google Search to Provide you With Necessary Information About Floods in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is already sending public alerts to people hit by flooding in India and users in India can now use Search to simply enter...
Read more

Yoga Improves Symptoms of Generalised Anxiety Disorder: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have suggested that yoga improves symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder, a condition with chronic nervousness and worry, suggesting the popular practice may be...
Read more

Young Women More Stressed Than Men During Lockdown: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent survey on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on people between 10 and 24 years in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan has revealed...
Read more

Doctors Estimated 3 Folds Rise in Deaths of Patients During Lockdown Due to “Waitlist Mortality”

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ashish Srivastava The nationwide lockdown imposed from March 24 has affected services across sectors, and key areas of medical care were also not left...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,953FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada