Elon Musk unsuccessfully tried to take over OpenAI in 2018





In March, 2019, OpenAI announced it was creating a for-profit entity so that it could raise enough money to pay for the compute power.



"We want to increase our ability to raise capital while still serving our mission, and no pre-existing legal structure we know of strikes the right balance," the company wrote at the time.



Less than six months later, Microsoft infused $1 billion in OpenAI, and the rest is history.



They built a supercomputer to train massive models that eventually created ChatGPT and the image generator DALL-E.



The latest language model, GPT-4, has 1 trillion parameters.



Musk has now raised questions over how a non-profit has become a $30 billion maximum-profit company for Satya Nadella-run tech giant.



"I'm still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated $100 million somehow became a $30 billion market cap for-profit. If this is legal, why doesn't everyone do it?" he quipped.