The Growing Popularity of IP Speakers in Security Systems

By Sujain Thomas

IP speakers are standard components of IP-powered commercial audio systems. They follow the IP protocols for audio signals traversing through a network cable, making zoning configurations effortless. You can connect them to existing network connections to rapidly scale your audio setup. IP networks can be MAN, WAN, VPN, or LAN models. You can upgrade or switch from your older PA systems to IP network devices for a better experience with signal transmission and flexibility. Interestingly, most IP speakers use PoE or PoE+ for high-definition voice quality and speech intelligibility. Due to this, you can rely on them for paging and emergency messaging.

The working of PoE or IP speakers

Finding commercial PoE speakers is easy. But you must know what you are getting into before deciding anything. For instance, IP or IP-enabled speakers work on PoE network switches. PoE stands for Power over Ethernet (PoE). PoE or IP speakers come with built-in amps. You can play them without any power connection by linking them to a router. Because of the simple configuration requirements and versatility, you can use one, multiple, or an entire speaker universe for paging. Suppose you opt for an IP-powered wall speaker. You can expect it to produce 99 dB of volume at a one-meter distance. The sound will grow feeble with the growing space, though. Classroom paging systems require creating under 70 dB sound in a reasonably quiet environment. You can use volume control to adjust the audio levels.

IP speakers deal with digitized sounds as the system converts the microphone sound into a digital code to help it compress the audio file to share the same on the network to power the selected IP speaker. The sound quality generated from powered speakers largely depends on the bandwidth. Generally, IP sound systems handle 64 kilobits a second or so. They can adapt to the frequency range based on the type of audio content, such as music or verbal announcement.

Selecting the PoE speaker system

There is a need to have robust audio arrangements in workplaces for operations and emergencies. Older speaker technologies required massive financial investments. Newer options like IP-enabled devices leverage Ethernet to help you expand your sound system footprint in an atmosphere without making you break your bank balance. Modern institutions and organizations need to improve their security more than ever, and PoE speakers can meet their demands well. But how do you select IP PoE speakers? You can solve this puzzle by knowing what they need. For instance, these speakers require the classification-six cables for power from Ethernet to transmit signals. The same line handles information and energy. There will be a switch for cable connection to start the speakers.

Since PoE systems follow centralized communication formats, you get the upper hand with sound management. Traditional speakers make you work harder. IP speakers sit on the ceiling or walls connected with software for zoning and volume regulation.

The reason behind IP speakers’ fame in the security sector

IP speakers have been around for some time but have only tasted success recently. People realize that they need more than video to safeguard their properties. They also need to record audio to address various security concerns. Analog systems lag in this department, allowing IP speakers to find favor. Commercial businesses, government agencies, schools, and religious places need them. Schools leverage them more, though. They integrate this with IP security cameras, intercoms, and access control. Because of arguably higher expenses, some places like to reconsider their options. If you compare the cost against the disadvantages caused by not having them, this will look like nothing.

Analog vs. network audio systems

While both these setups help with communication, music, and emergency alerts, they vastly differ from each other per their design, engineering, administration, maintenance, and execution. Commercial audio systems are 70V lines that send audio content to daisy-chained speakers. Analog systems contain an amplifier, speaker, audio source, and volume control. One amp can power multiple speakers. Some places rely on analog speakers for affordability. But they become a challenge when you make any changes. That's where network-powered audio devices stand out. The speakers come with an enhanced audio system, allowing managing and monitoring them over Ethernet. The built-in signal processors provide high audio quality. And since each speaker uses Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) for energy, you enjoy their continuous performance.

When choosing IP-based devices, you should be comfortable using software or a digital interface to control them. You can schedule announcements easily once you get the hang of the system. You can also integrate your speakers with access control and security features. Of course, the cost is a concern. If you have budget problems, use a hybrid model to gradually upgrade your systems and processes without straining your finances. After all, IP speakers and systems make zoning and scaling easy. It reduces wiring work.