7 student teams to represent India at NASA's Rover Challenge 2024

Seven Indian student teams including three high school groups will participate in the prestigious NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) 2024 in the US.

The teams are from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science-Pilani, Goa Campus; Candor International School, Bengaluru; Kanakia International School, Mumbai; KIET Group of Institutions, Delhi-NCR; Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh; Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai; and Young Mind Research and Development, Faridabad.

These are among 72 others from 13 nations around the world that will compete in the engineering design challenge to build human-powered rovers.

The HERC, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024, tasks the students to design, build, and test lightweight, human-powered rovers on an obstacle course simulating lunar and Martian terrain, all while completing mission-focused science tasks.

"Throughout this authentic learning challenge, NASA encourages students to improve their understanding of collaboration, inquiry, and problem-solving strategies," said Vemitra Alexander, rover challenge activity lead, Office of STEM Engagement at NASA Marshall.

"Improving these critical real-world skills will benefit our students throughout their academic and professional careers," Alexander added.