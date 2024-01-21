Popcorn breeder available for National Popcorn Day

National Popcorn Day:- Tony Studer is a corn breeder at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. For almost a decade, he has been working to breed improved popcorn varieties and using this breeding program as a way to engage young people in science. He has deployed a popcorn-based science curriculum in Central Illinois high schools and just received a grant to expand the program throughout the state and nationally.

Biography :

Dr. Anthony "Tony" Studer improves the efficiency and productivity of cereal crops by optimizing photosynthesis and water use. His research helps develop crops that are resilient to climate change and meet the needs of growers at the regional, national, and international levels.