Saturday, April 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Indian-Origin Scientist Identifies Genes That Combat Covid-19 Infection
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Indian-Origin Scientist Identifies Genes That Combat Covid-19 Infection

The genes in question are related to interferons, the body's frontline virus fighters

0
The team also identified eight ISGs that inhibited both SARS-CoV-1 and CoV-2 replication in the subcellular compartment responsible for protein packaging. Pixabay

A team of US scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has identified a set of human genes that fight SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes Covid-19. According to Sumit K. Chanda, professor, and director of the Immunity and Pathogenesis Programme at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, the scientists have gained new insights into how the virus exploits the human cells it invades.

“We are still searching for its Achille’s Heel so that we can develop optimal antivirals,” Chanda said in a paper published in the journal Molecular Cell. Knowing which genes help control viral infection can greatly assist researchers’ understanding of factors that affect disease severity and also suggest possible therapeutic options.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

The genes in question are related to interferons, the body’s frontline virus fighters. Soon after the start of the pandemic, clinicians found that a weak interferon response to SARS-CoV-2 infection resulted in some of the more severe cases of Covid-19.

Genes
As a next step, the researchers will look at the biology of SARS-CoV-2 variants that continue to evolve and threaten vaccine efficacy. Pixabay

This knowledge led Chanda and his collaborators to search for the human genes that are triggered by interferons, known as interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs), which act to limit SARS-CoV-2 infection.”We found that 65 ISGs controlled SARS-CoV-2 infection, including some that inhibited the virus’ ability to enter cells, some that suppressed manufacture of the RNA that is the virus’s lifeblood, and a cluster of genes that inhibited assembly of the virus,” Chanda explained.

ALSO READ: Authentic Dietary Guidelines To Withstand Covid-19

“What was also of great interest was the fact that some of the ISGs exhibited control across unrelated viruses, such as seasonal flu, West Nile and HIV, which leads to AIDS”.The team also identified eight ISGs that inhibited both SARS-CoV-1 and CoV-2 replication in the subcellular compartment responsible for protein packaging, suggesting this vulnerable site could be exploited to clear a viral infection.

“This is important information, but we still need to learn more about the biology of the virus and investigate if genetic variability within these ISGs correlates with Covid-19 severity,” said Laura Martin-Sancho, a senior postdoctoral associate in the Chanda lab. As a next step, the researchers will look at the biology of SARS-CoV-2 variants that continue to evolve and threaten vaccine efficacy. (IANS/JC)

Previous article6 Super Foods To Optimize Your Thyroid
Next articleAre Two Masks Better Than One At Preventing COVID-19 Spread?

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Spiritual Power To Guard, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Printed Mask More In Demand

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the second wave of covid19 is increasing everywhere especially in Maharashtra and other states. The only possible way to protect yourself is to...
Read more
Lead Story

Close Representation Of Women And Men Competing For The First Time In History

NewsGram Desk - 0
UN Women, a United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment, on Friday said that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will have close to...
Read more
Lead Story

What Has Happened To Basic Cricket Intelligence?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has commenced with a flourish. Cricket has become the entertainment in this scary, dreary, and home-bound alternative that one...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Spiritual Power To Guard, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Printed Mask More In Demand

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the second wave of covid19 is increasing everywhere especially in Maharashtra and other states. The only possible way to protect yourself is to...
Read more

Close Representation Of Women And Men Competing For The First Time In History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
UN Women, a United Nations entity for gender equality and women's empowerment, on Friday said that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will have close to...
Read more

What Has Happened To Basic Cricket Intelligence?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has commenced with a flourish. Cricket has become the entertainment in this scary, dreary, and home-bound alternative that one...
Read more

Brown Is A Good Complexion To Flaunt, In Era Of Inclusivity

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian showbiz is once again on the global map. "Delhi Crime" and Arjun Mathur won International Emmys, Adarsh Gourav had a BAFTA nomination. His...
Read more

Scientists May Detect Signs Of Extraterrestrial Life In 5 To 10 Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), to be launched this October, could feasibly detect ammonia around six gas dwarf planets after just a few...
Read more

Afghanistan: Playing Music As New Method For Treatment Of Drug Addicts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hundreds of drug addicts have recovered in the Jaghara Treatment Centre in Afghanistan's Herat province since its establishment eight years ago. In addition to...
Read more

Are Two Masks Better Than One At Preventing COVID-19 Spread?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists now report that wearing two masks can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose...
Read more

Indian-Origin Scientist Identifies Genes That Combat Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of US scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has identified a set of human genes that fight SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Agnes Mosman on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
1XBET on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Major Kiddle on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Barrett Hansford on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 추천 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada