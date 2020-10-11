Sunday, October 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Scientists Record Fastest Possible Speed of Sound For the First Time
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Scientists Record Fastest Possible Speed of Sound For the First Time

This prediction implies that the sound is the fastest in solid atomic hydrogen

0
Scientists record top speed of sound at 36 km/second
Sound waves can travel through different mediums, such as air or water, and move at different speeds depending on what they're travelling through. (Representational Image). Unsplash

The fastest possible speed of sound has been recorded for the first time which is about 36 km per second.

The result is around twice as fast as the speed of sound in diamond, the hardest known material in the world, said the researchers from Queen Mary University of London, the University of Cambridge and the Institute for High Pressure Physics in Troitsk, Moscow.

Sound waves can travel through different mediums, such as air or water, and move at different speeds depending on what they’re travelling through.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

For example, they move through solids much faster than they would through liquids or gases, which is why we are able to hear an approaching train much faster if you listen to the sound propagating in the rail track rather than through the air.

Einstein’s theory of special relativity sets the absolute speed limit at which a wave can travel which is the speed of light, and is equal to about 300,000 km per second.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भारतीय मुसलमान विश्व में सबसे संतुष्ट : मोहन भागवत

However, it was not known to date whether sound waves also have an upper speed limit when travelling through solids or liquids.

“Sound waves in solids are already hugely important across many scientific fields. For example, seismologists use sound waves initiated by earthquakes deep in the Earth interior to understand the nature of seismic events and the properties of Earth composition,”

explained Professor Chris Pickard, Professor of Materials Science at the University of Cambridge.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, shows that predicting the upper limit of the speed of sound is dependent on two dimensionless fundamental constants — the fine structure constant and the proton-to-electron mass ratio.

Scientists record top speed of sound at 36 km/second
Predicting the upper limit of the speed of sound is dependent on two dimensionless fundamental constants — the fine structure constant and the proton-to-electron mass ratio. (Representational Image). Unsplash

The new findings suggest that these two fundamental constants can also influence other scientific fields, such as materials science and condensed matter physics, by setting limits to specific material properties such as the speed of sound.

The scientists tested their theoretical prediction on a wide range of materials and addressed one specific prediction of their theory that the speed of sound should decrease with the mass of the atom.

Also Read: Flu Drug ‘Favipiravir’ Promises in Controlling COVID-19

This prediction implies that the sound is the fastest in solid atomic hydrogen. Researchers performed state-of-the-art quantum mechanical calculations to test this prediction and found that the speed of sound in solid atomic hydrogen is close to the theoretical fundamental limit.

“Sound waves are also of interest to materials scientists because sound waves are related to important elastic properties including the ability to resist stress,” Pickard said. (IANS)

Previous articleFlu Drug ‘Favipiravir’ Promises in Controlling COVID-19
Next articleResults of COVID Test in NY Progress, says Governor

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more
Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more
Entertainment

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

‘Blue Flag’ Tag to Puri Beach by FEE, Denmark

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Golden Beach in Puri has been accorded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification by FEE Denmark. Blue Flag beaches are considered to be the cleanest...
Read more

Tips to Deal With Hair Fall By Malaika Arora

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with hair fall and shared it on social media for her fans...
Read more

51% Consumers Likely to Shop Online During Festive Season

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online shopping is likely to get a new boost in the coming festival season, as around 51 per cent consumers are likely to shop...
Read more

ICMR to Analyze Misclassified Reinfection Cases, says Harsh Vardhan

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday stated that the resurgence of reinfection of the Sars-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a misclassification and the...
Read more

Exercise Intensity not Associated With Mortality Risk in Older Adults

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that exercise intensity appears to make no difference to risk of mortality among older adults. Physical activity has been highlighted as one...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada