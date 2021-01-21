Thursday, January 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness A screening Tool To Diagnose Depressive Symptoms In Early Pregnancy
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

A screening Tool To Diagnose Depressive Symptoms In Early Pregnancy

A valuable screening tool to detect depressive symptoms as well as other mental disorders during early pregnancy

0
early pregnancy
2 percent presented with symptoms of depression during pregnancy. Pixabay

Researchers have identified a screening tool that may help diagnose depressive symptoms and other mental disorders in early pregnancy. The study, published in the journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, indicates that questions typically asked new mothers to screen for depression after giving birth can also help to detect mental disorders during early pregnancy.

“The Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale seems to be a valuable screening tool to detect depressive symptoms as well as other mental disorders during early pregnancy,” said researchers, including Caroline Lilliecreutz from the Linköping University in Sweden.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

For the study, the team analyzed 2,271 women with questions that are part of what’s called the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale. The team found that 85 percent of women with a score of 13 or higher had one or more mental disorders or risk factors for mental disorders during early pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Study: Psychological Well-Being Declined More In Men

In total, 149 (6.6 percent) women were found to be screen-positive. The majority (126, 85 percent) had at least one mental disorder or risk factor for a mental disorder, such as depression (36.0 percent), anxiety (14.8 percent), or severe fear of childbirth (20.8 percent).

The screen-positive women were more often smokers (16.1 percent vs 1.3 percent), unemployed (19.9 percent vs 1.3 percent), or on sick leave (25.3 percent vs 14.1 percent) during pregnancy and more often used selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor during pregnancy (14.2 percent vs 2.7 percent) compared with the screen-negative women. Among the screen-negative women only three (2 percent) presented with symptoms of depression during pregnancy. (IANS)

Previous articleAI To Read The Facial Expressions Of Women In Distress
Next articleWomen Sailing Crew To Fight Against Marine Plastic Pollution

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Women Sailing Crew To Fight Against Marine Plastic Pollution

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Commonwealth Secretariat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 'eXXpedition', a non-profit organization that runs all-women sailing expeditions to research the causes of...
Read more
Lead Story

AI To Read The Facial Expressions Of Women In Distress

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lucknow police are deploying facial recognition technology backed by security cameras that will read expressions of women in distress and alert their nearest...
Read more
Lead Story

Queer Spaces To Check Out In Philadelphia

NewsGram Desk - 0
In 1965, four years before the Stonewall Riots in New York ignited the worldwide modern gay rights movement, a group of protesters began an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Women Sailing Crew To Fight Against Marine Plastic Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Commonwealth Secretariat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 'eXXpedition', a non-profit organization that runs all-women sailing expeditions to research the causes of...
Read more

A screening Tool To Diagnose Depressive Symptoms In Early Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified a screening tool that may help diagnose depressive symptoms and other mental disorders in early pregnancy. The study, published in the...
Read more

AI To Read The Facial Expressions Of Women In Distress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lucknow police are deploying facial recognition technology backed by security cameras that will read expressions of women in distress and alert their nearest...
Read more

Queer Spaces To Check Out In Philadelphia

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In 1965, four years before the Stonewall Riots in New York ignited the worldwide modern gay rights movement, a group of protesters began an...
Read more

Maldives The Most Preferred Holiday Destination For India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India has always been a key market for the Maldives. Since the reopening of the borders, the arrival statistics have shown gradual and constant...
Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The Top Goal Scorer In Football History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the top goalscorer in football history as his Juventus side won the Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa) for the ninth time,...
Read more

70% Rise In Towing Assistance Queries Post-Accidents On Highways

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 1.50 lakh people die in road accidents every year. Maharashtra saw a fall in accidents last year, with around 25,000 reported accidents which...
Read more

Patients With Inactive Cancer Are On Higher Risk Of Illness From Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with inactive cancer and not currently undergoing treatments also face a significantly higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, a new study suggests....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada