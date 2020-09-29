Sean Toy Provides Rudimentary Overview of Nutrition

Nutrition makes up the second half of the exercise equation, with work and effort being the other, yet many who are committed to consistently working out are also prone to feeding their bodies the wrong products before and after a session.

Determination and hard work will only take you so far, unless you are willing to accept some dietary adjustments, fueling and replenishing your body strategically, that is bound to reward you with a new personal best result.

Sean Toy of Boston, MA, a certified personal trainer who has been nationally ranked as one of the top 10 experts in a field of 4,500 over the previous two years, presents a straightforward review of basic nutritional information.

Macronutrients and Counting Calories

Counting calories is contingent on having a specific number of calories to eat every day, a number that is ultimately decided by your weight, height, age, level of activity, and goals, Sean Toy points out.

Macronutrients, or macros, concentrate on protein, carbohydrates, and fat, with a method of tracking that highlights how many grams of each macronutrient is being consumed. Because macronutrients form the calories found in food and drinks, you will also be capable of indirectly tracking calories.

Both methods are intense and demand a sizeable effort on your part, as you will utilize a food scale and measuring cups or spoons to weigh and measure your portions for practically every meal.

Research indicates that counting calories and macronutrients are highly valuable, helping people lose as much as 5% of body weight and offering precision that transcends any other option outside of a lab.

Tracking calories and macronutrients are particularly beneficial for three scenarios: short-term reliance (after a couple of weeks’ worth of counting, you can gain a better understanding of your eating habits and discover the proper portions); people with certain needs (set goals require more accuracy, whether that is reaching a certain weight or having an exact body fat percentage, and the counting strategy generally proves quite useful for this); and the statistic obsessives (people who genuinely appreciate the process of collecting calorie and macronutrient data, observing changes in weight or body size and applying modifications to their regimen).

Bulking and Cutting

When it comes to bulking up, you need to consume more calories than your body requires, which can be estimated by a calorie counter that uses the same criteria mentioned earlier.

Typically, health experts advise that you surpass your daily weight maintenance calorie needs by 10% to 20% throughout a bulking period, resulting in a weight gain of 0.25% to 0.5% of your body weight per week.

Macronutrient ratios, for the sake of bulking, are broken down into the following recommendations by experts: 45% to 60% of calories from carbohydrates, 30% to 35% from protein, and another 15% to 30% from fat.

As for cutting weight, the majority of experts suggest that you should be at a 500 to 750 calorie deficit each day in order to drop one to two pounds per week. Losing fat is a lengthy process, so you will have to adhere to your plan for weeks, possibly months, as you perform and progress your training.

MyFitnessPal

One of the more dependable, acclaimed tools for tracking your calories and macronutrients, as well as your overall diet plan, is MyFitnessPal, Sean Toy states. On the website or application, you can keep a food diary to monitor your patterns and enhance your potential to eclipse all goals. Your logs can scan barcodes, save meals and recipes, and track your food intake, while you also receive access to the world’s premier fitness community that can provide tips, advice, and support at any moment. Their food database boasts upwards of 300,000,000 items, and counting, all available with a free membership.

ALSO READ: Virtual ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya Instead of Ram Lila

Sean Toy’s Final Takeaways

It is vital to comprehend nutrition, apply its powers to your blueprint, and follow it methodically, a threefold guideline that will constantly increase your likelihood of crushing any plateaus or obstacles. Having this information and the resources that can neatly organize it for you, it would be foolish not to dedicate yourself to the nutritional side of exercising, an area that is just as, if not more, important than the actual workouts. Don’t neglect or downplay the necessity for a sound, instrumental diet, because it can be the difference between attaining your fitness ambitions and falling agonizingly short of the mark, cautions Sean Toy.

(Disclaimer: This article promotes links of commercial interest.)