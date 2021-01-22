Friday, January 22, 2021
Select Restaurants in Panaji To Soon Use Biogas, informs CM Pramod Sawant

A network of a dozen biodigester plants has been created in the city by the muncipal corporation

Biogas Plant
Mechanism of Biogas Power Plant. Pinterest

Select restaurants in Panaji will soon be hooked into a biogas supply network being set up by the city municipal corporation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

A network of a dozen biodigester plants has been created in the city by the muncipal corporation.

Sawant said that biogas would be provided free of cost to the city’s restaurants for some time, as part of the initiative taken by the Corporation of the City of Panaji, which he said was in sync with the Goa government’s sustainable development goals (SDG).

“It is a new innovative system, where we will use the biogas generated by these biodigester plants and supply it free of cost to restaurants located near these plants at the initial stage,” Sawant said.

Pramod Sawant
Select restaurants in Panaji will soon be hooked into a biogas supply network being set up by the city municipal corporation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

“The restaurant owners will see merit in using biogas because it will reduce their cost of LPG cylinder dependency by half,” the Chief Minister also said.

A network of 12 biodigesters is being set up in the state capital, Sawant said.

“The biodigesters will promote clean energy in a big way. Food and vegetables which are routinely wasted and strewn in the open in municipal markets will be processed in these machines to create biogas,” he also said. (IANS)

