Sunday, October 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

Teens who are exposed to suicide among their peers are more than twice as likely to demonstrate suicidal behaviour or harbour suicidal thoughts

0
Self-harm may be socially contagious among adolescents: Study
Behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers. Unsplash

Self-injury–behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die–may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone who has, say researchers.

The study, published in the journal Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica, used 2014 data collected from over 1,400 Ontario between the ages of 14-17.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The team focused on the answers to the question, “Has a friend of yours ever hurt themselves without the intention to die?” A positive response saw the respondent two to three times as likely to answer ‘Yes’ to the question of whether they have thought about, or done, the same.These results are of concern, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, because, apart from being a sign of acute distress, non-suicidal self-injury is a predictor of later suicidal behaviour and more widespread.

“Non-suicidal self-injury is much more common than suicide attempts–twice as common in this study–and many, many times more common than death by suicide,”

said study author Dr Ian Colman from University of Ottawa in Canada.

Self-harm may be socially contagious among adolescents: Study
Non-suicidal self-injury is much more common than suicide attempts. Unsplash

Dr Colman’s study builds on previous research showing teens who are exposed to suicide among their peers are more than twice as likely to demonstrate suicidal behaviour or harbour suicidal thoughts than those who are not exposed.

This sort of communication of ideation and behaviour is a form of contagion, and its spread can be tracked by epidemiologists just as physically communicable diseases are studied.Knowing that suicide is made more likely by knowledge about someone else’s suicide, societal measures have been put in place to protect vulnerable populations from exposure.

Also Read: Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

Less obvious are the measures that can slow or protect against socially contagious behaviours among teens, who can be expected to communicate freely among themselves, without referring to guidelines. Communication is key, according to experts. Conversations with a trusted adult who lends a listening ear, with no threat of judgment, can be helpful throughout adolescence, including for someone who is having thoughts of self-harm.

“There’s a belief that a parent talking to their child about suicide may increase the risk of suicide or self-harm,” said Dr Colman. (IANS)

Previous articleControlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more
India

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more
Lead Story

Critics Slam Facebook With Their Own ‘Real Oversight Board’

NewsGram Desk - 0
While an independent Facebook oversight board with 20 external members of the society (including one from India), formed in May this year to offer...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

Critics Slam Facebook With Their Own ‘Real Oversight Board’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While an independent Facebook oversight board with 20 external members of the society (including one from India), formed in May this year to offer...
Read more

Things That We Probably Need to Consider About Rape

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE People say rape is the only crime where a woman is both the victim and the accused.  We always wonder how does...
Read more

Taapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf...
Read more

Brutal Sexual Assault Against Women Over Time in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hathras, a small district in Uttar Pradesh, has become the epicenter for media reportage, political and social activism for the alleged gang-rape victim who...
Read more

Key Protein Identified to Make Depression and Anxiety Drugs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified a protein in the brain that is important both for the function of the mood-regulating substance serotonin and for the release...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada