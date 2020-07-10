Friday, July 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Self-Isolation may Increase Vulnerability to Coronavirus
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Self-Isolation may Increase Vulnerability to Coronavirus

Self-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19, says a recent study

0
Self-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19: Study
Isolation may actually increase the vulnerability to upper respiratory viruses. Pixabay

Researchers now claim that time spent in isolation may actually increase the vulnerability to upper respiratory viruses and perhaps coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We know little about why some of the people exposed to the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, are more likely to develop the disease than others,” said study author Sheldon Cohen from the Carnegie Mellon University in the US.

“However, our research on psychological factors that predict susceptibility to other respiratory viruses may provide clues to help identify factors that matter for Covid-19,” Cohen added.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Through a series of viral challenge studies, the researcher examined how such factors can affect whether or not healthy adults exposed to respiratory viruses become ill.

Self-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19: StudySelf-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19: StudySelf-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19: StudySelf-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19: StudySelf-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19: StudySelf-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19: StudySelf-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19: Study
To slow the spread of coronavirus, many communities issued isolation measures, increasing interpersonal stressors, like loneliness. Pixabay

Cohen work has focused on eight viral strains that cause common cold and two that cause influenza.

“In our work, we intentionally exposed people to cold and influenza viruses and studied whether psychological and social factors predict how effective the immune system is in suppressing infection, or preventing or mitigating the severity of illness,” he said

To slow the spread of coronavirus, many communities issued isolation measures, increasing interpersonal stressors, like loneliness, loss of employment and familial conflict.

According to Cohen, these stressors may be powerful predictors of how a person will respond if exposed to coronavirus.

In a series of studies, he found participants experiencing interpersonal stressors had a greater chance of developing upper respiratory illnesses when exposed to cold viruses.

Cohen believes interpersonal stressors might play a similar role in response to the coronavirus causing Covid-19, increasing a person’s vulnerability to infection and illness.

In addition, both social and psychological stressors increased the production of cytokines, molecules that promote inflammation in response to infection.

Self-isolation may increase susceptibility to Covid-19: Study
Both social and psychological stressors increased the production of cytokines, molecules that promote inflammation in response to infection. Wikimedia Commons

In Cohen’s work, psychological and social stressors were associated with an overproduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines in response to cold and influenza viruses. In turn, this excess of inflammation was associated with an increased risk of becoming ill.

Also Read: Truecaller Says Ban by Indian Army is ‘Unjust’

Similarly, research on Covid-19 has shown that producing an excess of pro-inflammatory cytokines is associated with more severe Covid-19 infections suggesting the hypothesis that a stress-triggered excessive cytokine response might similarly contribute to excessive inflammation and symptoms in Covid-19.

Cohen’s work has pointed to the importance of social and psychological factors in the development of infection and illness. This work may hold clues to the health implications of the on-going quarantine. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s Why Kids are Often Spared From Severe COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s Why Kids are Often Spared From Severe COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Differences in lung physiology and immune function in kids could be why they are more often spared from severe illness associated with COVID-19 than...
Read more
India

Truecaller Says Ban by Indian Army is ‘Unjust’

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the Indian Army asking its personnel to delete 89 apps, Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday termed its inclusion in the list...
Read more
India

Khadi : The ‘Fabric of Empowerment’ in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
The nationwide lockdown slumped demand in most sectors bringing the economy to a crashing halt. And the most deeply impacted have been the daily...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,991FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Self-Isolation may Increase Vulnerability to Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers now claim that time spent in isolation may actually increase the vulnerability to upper respiratory viruses and perhaps coronavirus (Covid-19). "We know little about...
Read more

Here’s Why Kids are Often Spared From Severe COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Differences in lung physiology and immune function in kids could be why they are more often spared from severe illness associated with COVID-19 than...
Read more

Truecaller Says Ban by Indian Army is ‘Unjust’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With the Indian Army asking its personnel to delete 89 apps, Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday termed its inclusion in the list...
Read more

Khadi : The ‘Fabric of Empowerment’ in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The nationwide lockdown slumped demand in most sectors bringing the economy to a crashing halt. And the most deeply impacted have been the daily...
Read more

Home-cooked Meal is the Healthiest, Says Sanjeev Kapoor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian home-cooking saw the turn of a new leaf when celebrity chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor created lip-smacking recipes on a unique format of cooking...
Read more

Cloud Kitchens: A New Norm For Dining

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus pandemic has transformed consumer behaviour in the F&B sector. It's no news that India's restaurant industry is facing the hardest hit in the...
Read more

Less Sleep Can Harm Your Child’s Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dear parents, if you want your child to be mentally fit, Read on. Inadequate nighttime sleep alters several aspects of children's emotional health, warn...
Read more

Add Fruits and Vegetables to Your Diet to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of fruit, vegetables, and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, say researchers. The findings, published in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,991FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada