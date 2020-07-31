Friday, July 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian Diaspora Sewa International Youth thank Kaiser Permanente Staff with a Free Luncheon
Indian DiasporaLead Story

Sewa International Youth thank Kaiser Permanente Staff with a Free Luncheon

Sewa International's Youth wing raised this amount for the luncheon by hosting online games, teaching AMC Math, and coaching middle schoolers for the Math Olympiad

0
Sewa International
Sewa was very generous and kind to donate and help the community during this pandemic,” said Sheridan Loyd, Associate Medical Group Administrator at Kaiser, Fremont who thanked Sewa for the luncheon.

Sewa International’s Bay Area Chapter organized a luncheon for 500 frontline workers from Kaiser Permanente in Fremont, CA on Wednesday, July 22 to thank them for their hard work and sacrifices in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Sewa’s young volunteers collected over $20,000 to fund the luncheon as part of their LEAD summer leadership program. They raised this amount by hosting online games, teaching AMC Math, and coaching middle schoolers for the Math Olympiad.

Follow us on Instagram to get regular updates from us!

“During these trying and unprecedented times, these amazing individuals from Kaiser Permanente have shown us the power of self-sacrifice for the sake of society and for those in need.  As a college student, I personally feel the anxiety that is growing across society, but the frontline workers from Kaiser have demonstrated that any obstacle can be overcome if we all come together to support and help each other.  I am excited that Sewa has given me an opportunity to serve these wonderful people in this fashion today,” said Sewa youth volunteer Sarvesh Aiyagari.  

“Sewa was very generous and kind to donate and help the community during this pandemic,” said Sheridan Loyd, Associate Medical Group Administrator at Kaiser, Fremont who thanked Sewa for the luncheon and commended  Sewa for bringing some solace to the population gripped by fear and uncertainty. 

Students Get Into Action

Sewa’s high school and college volunteers have taken part in many COVID-19 relief efforts in the Bay Area.  They have provided dinner to people at the Martinez Shelter for a week, donated baby food to a nursery in Concord, donated school supplies to children in Oroville and Concow, and donated masks and face shields to various hospitals and schools.  

Prior to this event, the Bay Area chapter had donated more than 75,000 KN95 and N95 surgical masks and face shields to beneficiary institutes including the United States Postal Service, Valley Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, San Ramon Police Department, City of Sunnyvale, and the

Sewa International
Sewa International’s official site where they work on many such projects.

City of Cupertino, among others.  The Bay Area chapter has also played an instrumental role in helping stranded passengers and students.  

Nationwide, Sewa has distributed over 650,000 masks, 1,000 liters of sanitizer, 63,000 hot meals, and donated over $100,0000 to food pantries during this COVID-19 crisis.  More than 3,000 volunteers across 43 chapters from 28 states have worked in collaboration with over 250 Indian American community organizations across the country to support frontline workers, families, and individuals in need. In addition, Sewa International has set up ten national helpline centers to field and monitor calls for help and information. Through the information received via these helplines, Sewa International launched the Plasma Registry Drive which led to successful registry matches for four COVID-19 patients.  

For more information on Sewa International’s efforts to support communities nationwide during the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://sewausa.org/covid-19.  

 About Sewa International

Sewa International, a leading Hindu faith-based Indian American nonprofit organization, has extensive experience in disaster rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations having responded to 25 disasters in the US and abroad. In 2017, after Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston area, Sewa volunteers helped in the rescue of nearly 700 people, and have served thousands of affected families since then through their case management service. Sewa raised over $3 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery, Sewa continues to rebuild houses, and, greenhouses that serve as a means of livelihood. Sewa International has also rendered relief in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2018 and Hurricane Imelda in 2019. Sewa teams in the San Francisco Bay Area continue to build and donate tiny homes for those rendered homeless in California Camp Fire of November 2018. 

Also Read: WhatsApp Pay to be Launched in Partnership with Jio

Among its other accolades, Sewa International has been recognized by Charity Navigator – the premier nonprofit rating agency – as the number five among the “10 Highly Rated Charities Relying on Private Contributions.” Sewa has for the last three years continuously scored the topmost-rated 4-star from Charity Navigator and has earned perfect scores for its Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency

Previous articleGoogle Starts Testing YouTube Live Streaming for Stadia, Crowd Play
Next articleAbove 60% Tokyo Olympics’ Volunteers “Worried or Anxious” About Coronavirus Impact

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Children Can Spread Covid-19 As Much Adults : Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to the previous findings which stressed that children are not a major source of Covid-19 transmission, a new study has now claimed that...
Read more
Lead Story

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Children Can Spread Covid-19 As Much Adults : Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to the previous findings which stressed that children are not a major source of Covid-19 transmission, a new study has now claimed that...
Read more

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more

American Hindus Launch “Hindu Votes Count” Campaign to Promote Voter Awareness During the 2020 US election

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Hindu Alliance (USHA) today launched a nationwide campaign under the banner of “Hindu Votes Count” to promote voter awareness and participation...
Read more

Gajraj Rao has No Complaints that Recognition Came a Little Late in His Life

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
He has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has no complaints that recognition...
Read more

Buildings Painted Yellow in Ayodhya For ‘Bhumi Pujan’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Houses and buildings on the main streets from Tedhi Bazar to Naya Ghat in Ayodhya, where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Read more

Above 60% Tokyo Olympics’ Volunteers “Worried or Anxious” About Coronavirus Impact

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 60 per cent of the volunteers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are "worried or anxious" about the impact of the...
Read more

Sewa International Youth thank Kaiser Permanente Staff with a Free Luncheon

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Sewa International’s Bay Area Chapter organized a luncheon for 500 frontline workers from Kaiser Permanente in Fremont, CA on Wednesday, July 22 to thank...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada