Sunday, October 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Brutal Sexual Assault Against Women Over Time in India
IndiaLead Story

Brutal Sexual Assault Against Women Over Time in India

Cases of Sexual Assault Against Women in India

0
Sexual Assault
India has seen brutal rapes and gang-rapes in the past, many of which resulted in a public outcry on the streets. Pinterest

Hathras, a small district in Uttar Pradesh, has become the epicenter for media reportage, political and social activism for the alleged gang-rape victim who died in a Delhi hospital recently.

This isn’t the first time India is seeing protests across the nation over a gang-rape and sexual assault. India has seen brutal rapes and gang-rapes in the past, many of which resulted in a public outcry on the streets.

The most prominent was the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case which involved a rape and fatal assault that occurred on December 16, 2012, in Munirka in south Delhi inside a moving bus. The incident took place when a 23-year-old female physiotherapy intern who was later dubbed ‘Nirbhaya’ (Fearless), was beaten, gang-raped, and brutally tortured in a private bus in which she was traveling with her male friend. Four of the adult convicts were hanged in Tihar jail in March this year.

The infamous incident in 2013 in Mumbai also known as the Shakti Mills gang-rape, where a 22-year-old photojournalist, who was interning with a magazine in Mumbai, was gang-raped by five people, including a juvenile. The incident occurred on August 22, 2013, when she had gone to the deserted Shakti Mills compound, near Mahalaxmi in south Mumbai, with a male colleague on an assignment.

Earlier in 1996, a 25-year-old law student was found strangled in her uncle’s residence. She had been raped, struck 14 times with a motorcycle helmet, and finally strangled with a wire by Santosh Kumar Singh, son of a former IPS officer, who was later arrested and convicted for the crime.

Sexual Assault
India recorded an average of 87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during the year. Pinterest

In November 2019, the gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad, sparked outrage across India. Her body was found in Shadnagar on November 28, 2019, the day after she was murdered. Police found that her body was doused with kerosene and then burnt. Four suspects were arrested and were killed in a police encounter on December 6, 2019, under a bridge on Bangalore-Hyderabad national highway, while they allegedly tried to flee from police custody.

In 2018, the infamous Kathua rape case made headlines when an 8-year-old girl was abducted, raped, and murdered in Rasana village near Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir. The girl disappeared for a week before her body was discovered by villagers a kilometer away from the village. The incident made national news with protests across the country.

In April 2019, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a man in the Vile Parle area in Mumbai. The girl’s body was found inside a public toilet at Nehru Nagar area in Vile Parle following which the accused was arrested.

Also Read: Here is the Cost-Effective Way to Prevent Cardiovascular Diseases

Crimes against women increased 7.3 percent from 2018 to 2019, and crimes against Scheduled Castes also went up 7.3 percent in the same period, according to the annual National Crime Record Bureau’s ‘Crime in India 2019’ report released on Tuesday. In terms of absolute numbers, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases in both these categories. (IANS)

Previous articleKey Protein Identified to Make Depression and Anxiety Drugs
Next articleTaapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more
India

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Self-injury--behaviours like cutting oneself without the intent to die--may be contagious among teenagers, who are more likely to harm themselves when they know someone...
Read more

Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Controlling blood sugar levels improved the ability to clearly think, learn and remember among people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight, say researchers. "It's...
Read more

17 Points That Prove Mahabharata Is Real

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahabharata is the most incredible tale ever told to mankind. It forms one of the pillars of Hindu Dharma and it's moral values have...
Read more

Critics Slam Facebook With Their Own ‘Real Oversight Board’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While an independent Facebook oversight board with 20 external members of the society (including one from India), formed in May this year to offer...
Read more

Things That We Probably Need to Consider About Rape

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE People say rape is the only crime where a woman is both the victim and the accused.  We always wonder how does...
Read more

Taapsee Pannu Taunts Certain News Channels

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf...
Read more

Brutal Sexual Assault Against Women Over Time in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Hathras, a small district in Uttar Pradesh, has become the epicenter for media reportage, political and social activism for the alleged gang-rape victim who...
Read more

Key Protein Identified to Make Depression and Anxiety Drugs

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified a protein in the brain that is important both for the function of the mood-regulating substance serotonin and for the release...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada