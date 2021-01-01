Sharad Malhotra: Might Do Creative Work For Free

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who recently impressed with his avatar of Veeranshu Singhania in the show Naagin 5, gives importance to good content over the money associated with it.

Talking about kickstarting the new year with gratitude and how important it is for him to take up good quality work, he told IANS: “I am starting the new year with a lot of gratitude in my heart. I believe in the power of gratitude and I keep talking about it. Money is important for all of us for a living but I have never given that important to the commercial part of it. For me, it’s always been the creative part that has pushed me, dragged me, and inspired me. So, when I find something creative I might do it for free. I have done it also.”

The actor is known for his roles in superhit shows such as Muskan, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra… Maharana Pratap and, more recently, Naagin 5. He believes working with one’s guard down is not an option.

“It’s such a competitive world right now that you have to be at your best all the time, and thankfully the kind of characters I have got in the past or the present has given me the push,” says Sharad, who exudes positivity, adding: “I am very positive that this year is going to be the best because the past year has taught us a lot. You have to fight through the worst days to earn your best, and the best days are ahead for all of us,” Sharad Malhotra said.