Friday, January 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Sharad Malhotra: Might Do Creative Work For Free
EntertainmentLead Story

Sharad Malhotra: Might Do Creative Work For Free

It's always been the creative part that has pushed me, dragged me, and inspired me

0
Sharad Malhotra
Indian Actor Sharad Malhotra. Flickr

Actor Sharad Malhotra, who recently impressed with his avatar of Veeranshu Singhania in the show Naagin 5, gives importance to good content over the money associated with it.

Talking about kickstarting the new year with gratitude and how important it is for him to take up good quality work, he told IANS: “I am starting the new year with a lot of gratitude in my heart. I believe in the power of gratitude and I keep talking about it. Money is important for all of us for a living but I have never given that important to the commercial part of it. For me, it’s always been the creative part that has pushed me, dragged me, and inspired me. So, when I find something creative I might do it for free. I have done it also.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The actor is known for his roles in superhit shows such as Muskan, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra… Maharana Pratap and, more recently, Naagin 5. He believes working with one’s guard down is not an option.

ALSO READ: How To Deal With A Noisy Furnace?

“It’s such a competitive world right now that you have to be at your best all the time, and thankfully the kind of characters I have got in the past or the present has given me the push,” says Sharad, who exudes positivity, adding: “I am very positive that this year is going to be the best because the past year has taught us a lot. You have to fight through the worst days to earn your best, and the best days are ahead for all of us,” Sharad Malhotra said.

Previous articleCCPA Issued Notices To Various Companies For Misleading Advertisements
Next articleIT Sector’s Return To Office Will Be Gradual In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

IT Sector’s Return To Office Will Be Gradual In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Information technology companies' return to office in 2021 will be gradual with no perceptible change by end of March. Return to Office (RTO) will...
Read more
Business

CCPA Issued Notices To Various Companies For Misleading Advertisements

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has, suo-moto, issued show-cause notices to various companies for misleading and misguiding advertisements during the Covid-19 pandemic, an...
Read more
Lead Story

Battle For Cricket Supremacy Has Just Begun

NewsGram Desk - 0
"The most dangerous moment comes with victory." This famous quote by Napoleon Bonaparte is synonymous with the ongoing cricket battle between India and Australia....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

IT Sector’s Return To Office Will Be Gradual In 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Information technology companies' return to office in 2021 will be gradual with no perceptible change by end of March. Return to Office (RTO) will...
Read more

Sharad Malhotra: Might Do Creative Work For Free

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sharad Malhotra, who recently impressed with his avatar of Veeranshu Singhania in the show Naagin 5, gives importance to good content over the...
Read more

CCPA Issued Notices To Various Companies For Misleading Advertisements

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has, suo-moto, issued show-cause notices to various companies for misleading and misguiding advertisements during the Covid-19 pandemic, an...
Read more

Battle For Cricket Supremacy Has Just Begun

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"The most dangerous moment comes with victory." This famous quote by Napoleon Bonaparte is synonymous with the ongoing cricket battle between India and Australia....
Read more

Study: Women-Led Countries Haven’t Progress Better During Covid19

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world appreciates New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's success in "flattening the curve", a new study has revealed that countries led by...
Read more

“I Came Upon a Lighthouse” Reveals The Compassionate Side Of Ratan Tata

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
It was their shared empathy for homeless dogs that sparked an unlikely friendship. In 2014, Shantanu Naidu, an automobile design engineer in his early...
Read more

Interest Rates, Inflation, Market Interventions Weakened The Rupee

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India's interest rates, high inflation, and Reserve Bank's market interventions weakened the rupee despite a massive inflow of direct and market-linked foreign investments during...
Read more

Hindu Temple In Pakistan Vandalized By Mob Attacks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL A Hindu temple in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area was demolished and was set on fire by hundreds of mobs following a dispute...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada