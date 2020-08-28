Friday, August 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Shekhar Kapur Impressed with New Acting Talents on OTT Platforms
EntertainmentLead Story

Shekhar Kapur Impressed with New Acting Talents on OTT Platforms

Kapur has also been also sharing lessons of life on Twitter

0
Shekhar Kapur: Actors on OTT platforms are setting new standards
"With cinema theatres closing down, and everyone watching series and films online, amazing new acting talent is coming on to the OTT platforms", Shekhar tweeted. Pinterest

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is impressed with the amazing new acting talents that the OTT space has been introducing to the world.

“With cinema theatres closing down, and everyone watching series and films online, amazing new acting talent is coming on to the OTT platforms. These actors are setting new standards,” Shekhar tweeted on Wednesday.

  Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Although he didn’t take names, his fans agreed with him.

One wrote: “Amit Sadh, Rasika Duggal, Trupti Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Neeraj Kabi etc r rising n shining stars of OTT.”

Shekhar Kapur: Actors on OTT platforms are setting new standards
A user praised actors like Rasika Duggal and termed them as ‘shining stars of OTT’. Pinterest

Another wrote: “Yes lots of hidden talents emerging as they were overshadowed by nepo kids who were not so talented but deliberately films were given to them cuz of influential background! Wondered Y investors had to invest on few flop nepokids in spite of knowing the facts it’s gonna be big flop.”

Also Read: Horizon: Facebook Invites People to Join its VR Project

Kapur has been also sharing lessons of life on Twitter. A few days ago, a fan asked him: “Hey Sir why ain’t you doing more films?”

To this, Kapur replied: “Because films have become a business rather than a means of creative expression. Films were always meant to be a balance between creativity and business. But now it’s much more of a business.” (IANS)

Previous articleSudesh Bhosale Reveals Funny Anecdote About His First Break
Next articleI Think When You Do Charity, There is Nothing to Lose: Vir Das

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Women “Endowed by Nature” With Better Immunity: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aakanksha Khajuria A weaker immune response, along with a higher rate of diabetes, obesity and hypertension among men has made them more susceptible to...
Read more
Entertainment

I Think When You Do Charity, There is Nothing to Lose: Vir Das

NewsGram Desk - 0
Comedian-actor Vir Das says the idea of helping people through his craft of comedy always lets him be in a win-win situation. Vir Das has...
Read more
Entertainment

Sudesh Bhosale Reveals Funny Anecdote About His First Break

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Sudesh Bhosale has revealed a funny anecdote from the days when he got his Bollywood break in the 1988 film, Zalzala. "Asha (Bhosle) ji...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,084FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Women “Endowed by Nature” With Better Immunity: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aakanksha Khajuria A weaker immune response, along with a higher rate of diabetes, obesity and hypertension among men has made them more susceptible to...
Read more

I Think When You Do Charity, There is Nothing to Lose: Vir Das

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Comedian-actor Vir Das says the idea of helping people through his craft of comedy always lets him be in a win-win situation. Vir Das has...
Read more

Shekhar Kapur Impressed with New Acting Talents on OTT Platforms

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is impressed with the amazing new acting talents that the OTT space has been introducing to the world. "With cinema theatres closing...
Read more

Sudesh Bhosale Reveals Funny Anecdote About His First Break

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Sudesh Bhosale has revealed a funny anecdote from the days when he got his Bollywood break in the 1988 film, Zalzala. "Asha (Bhosle) ji...
Read more

Quit Smoking To Prevent Atrial Fibrillation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have urged people with atrial fibrillation -- the most common heart rhythm disorder -- to quit smoking if they want to reduce stroke...
Read more

Generate Dance For Any Music With Facebook AI System

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-origin researchers at Facebook AI have developed a system that enables a machine to generate a dance for any input music, creating original, creative...
Read more

Cause Of Work Burnout

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For every person the 'work' that he or she does, has a deep, personal meaning and interpretation. For someone it can be a means...
Read more

Purple Fruit And Veggies Rich In Nutrients: Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People are moving towards a healthier lifestyle which focuses on a nutritious diet. To that end, one is choosing to incorporate more vegetables for...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,084FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x