Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Fitness Mantra

Believe YOU CAN and trust me, YOU WILL!" tweeted the actress

fitness mantra
Shilpa Shetty took to Twitter to share her Fitness mantra. Flickr

Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday shared a mantra to stay fit, positive, and increase self-confidence.

The actress, who defies age with her fitness, took to her verified Twitter account to share a photo where she can be seen performing yoga amidst mountains.

“The power and potential to achieve all that your heart desires invested in your mind. Don’t allow your age to determine what you can and can’t do. Surround yourself with people and situations that emit positivity. Your determination stems from within. Work on the energy within and around you.

“Believe YOU CAN and trust me, YOU WILL!” tweeted the actress, who is currently in scenic Manali.

Shilpa is known for being a fitness enthusiast and yoga lover. She keeps sharing photos and videos of her performing yoga asanas and shares words of encouragement for her followers on social media regarding the fitness mantra.

Fitness mantra
Shilpa is known for being a fitness enthusiast and yoga lover. Flickr

On Monday, Shilpa had shared a video performing an asana and shared her fitness mantra. The actress also revealed the benefits of the asana.

She wrote: “Being able to connect with your inner self amid the quiet surroundings of Manali is a blessing. When the mind is at peace, nothing seems difficult to do. This flow is the Eka pada Navasana going into Supta Padmasana.

ALSO READ: A Single Cough Droplet Can Travel Up To 6.6 Meters

It helps improve blood circulation while it strengthens the core, lower back, and pelvic muscles. Additionally, it stretches the hamstring and ankles too! No matter what your day looks like, make sure to dedicate a few minutes to yoga. Try it!”

Shilpa is currently shooting for her upcoming film “Hungama 2” in the hill town Manali. The comedy film, directed by Priyadarshan, also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash. (IANS)

