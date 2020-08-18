Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Actress Shilpa Shetty Suggests a Way To Remove "Unwanted Thoughts" From Mind
EntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

Actress Shilpa Shetty Suggests a Way To Remove “Unwanted Thoughts” From Mind

Shilpa Shetty shares a video on twitter for fans

0
Shilpa Shetty
Actress Shilpa Shetty is a great Yoga enthusiast. Pinterest

Actress Shilpa Shetty, a yoga enthusiast, is motivating people to remove unwanted thoughts from their minds.

Sharing a video where she can be seen doing an asana, she tweeted: “One can lose balance in these unsettling times. There’s so much uncertainty in life at this point that we need to be able to center ourselves to function normally. Today, I chose to do the Eka Pada Malasana – Mala’ means Waste Removal’.”

She calls it a challenging pose, for which one first needs to align their mind and body.

“You will need to stay calm and composed removing all the unwanted (waste) thoughts from your mind, to achieve the correct posture,” she explained.

ALSO READ: Instagram Reels Becomes “Most Popular App” For Young Indians Amid TikTok’s Absence

She shared that what she loves about this asana is that it “truly helps improve balance and focus”, adding: “It also works on strengthening the quadriceps, hip flexors, and core. Now, I am all set for whatever the day has to offer. How did you start your day?” (IANS)

Previous articleOpiod Usage Can Lead To Hearing Loss: Study
Next article3D Printing Technology Provides On Demand Solutions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Planning For a Baby? Have Some Financial Planning Before!

Image Gallery - 0
Preparing for a baby isnt only about purchasing tiny clothes, diapers and mittens. It goes beyond watching the endearing ultrasound photos and counting baby...
Read more
Health & Fitness

3D Printing Technology Provides On Demand Solutions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Image Gallery - 0
Amid worldwide disruptions in supply chains due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 3D printing technology has enabled on demand solutions for needs ranging from personal...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Opiod Usage Can Lead To Hearing Loss: Study

Image Gallery - 0
Opioid use, particularly in high doses, can be very harmful, say researchers, adding that opioid receptors in the inner ear can cause partial or...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,052FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Planning For a Baby? Have Some Financial Planning Before!

finance Image Gallery - 0
Preparing for a baby isnt only about purchasing tiny clothes, diapers and mittens. It goes beyond watching the endearing ultrasound photos and counting baby...
Read more

3D Printing Technology Provides On Demand Solutions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Health & Fitness Image Gallery - 0
Amid worldwide disruptions in supply chains due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 3D printing technology has enabled on demand solutions for needs ranging from personal...
Read more

Actress Shilpa Shetty Suggests a Way To Remove “Unwanted Thoughts” From Mind

Entertainment Image Gallery - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty, a yoga enthusiast, is motivating people to remove unwanted thoughts from their minds. Sharing a video where she can be seen doing...
Read more

Opiod Usage Can Lead To Hearing Loss: Study

Health & Fitness Image Gallery - 0
Opioid use, particularly in high doses, can be very harmful, say researchers, adding that opioid receptors in the inner ear can cause partial or...
Read more

Instagram Reels Becomes “Most Popular App” For Young Indians Amid TikTok’s Absence

India Image Gallery - 0
After the departure of Tik Tok, Instagram Reels has become the most popular app for young Indians as seven in 10 (18-29 age group)...
Read more

5 Lesser Known Facts About Netaji’s Purported Ashes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Tuesday, it will be another death anniversary of India's formidable freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose disappearance has given to many theories...
Read more

Researchers Decode Rare Condition Where Brain Identifies Faces Like a Computer System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People suffering from a rare brain disorder, when they look at someone, they see distortions to the same half of a person's face, regardless...
Read more

Some Measures to Take Care of your Bones During the Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, work from home, social shielding and discreet outdoor ventures have not only disrupted our emotional well-being but have also drastically affected...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

19,052FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada