Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra Suggests Yoga Posture To Cure Injury

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday suggested a solution for yoga enthusiasts who have sustained injury. She also suggested that a yoga posture should be modified to suit your body if you have any injury.

Shilpa shared a video on Twitter where she is performing Paschimottanasana, or the Forward Bend Pose.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Whenever you feel like the body has stiffened up, start your day with this yoga asana. However, do it only as much as is physically possible, and if you have any injuries in the hips, back, or shoulder areas, please modify the posture to suit your body.

#MondayMotivation,” the actress wrote.

(1/4) There are days when one just wants to become one with nature, inhale fresh air, and stretch the body a little. This itself is a very rejuvenating experience. So while in Manali a few months ago, I made the most of each morning that I woke up to this gorgeous view. pic.twitter.com/4BruEgzbzE — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 1, 2021

Shilpa informed that the video was shot when she was shooting in Manali last year for an upcomming film.

“There are days when one just wants to become one with nature, inhale fresh air, and stretch the body a little. This itself is a very rejuvenating experience. So while in Manali a few months ago, I made the most of each morning that I woke up to this gorgeous view. On this particular day, I decided to do the Paschimottanasana, or the Forward Bend Pose,” Shilpa wrote.

ALSO READ: Is It The Pursuit Of Happiness, Peace That Makes Indians Meditate?

Sharing the health benefits of the asana, she further informed: “It may look rather easy, but it gives the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings that much-needed stretch. It also enhances blood flow to the pelvic region.”

Shilpa recently made a trip to Maldives with husband Raj Kundra and turned up the heat on social media with her videos and photos from the picturesque holiday destination. (IANS/KR)