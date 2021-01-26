Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Tips To Bust Stress
EntertainmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Shilpa Shetty’s Yoga Tips To Bust Stress

Tag a friend who you think should try the Naukasana today- Shilpa

0
Shilpa Shetty's yoga tips
Shilpa Shetty performing the asana, called Naukasana. IANS

Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiastic Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday suggested the right yoga tips to bust stress, and improve core strength and flexibility of the hip joints and legs. Shilpa shared a video on Twitter sharing yoga tips where she can be seen performing the asana, called Naukasana.

“For almost a year now, in some or the other way, we’ve all been in rough waters. For me, the best way to beat the stress is to occasionally draw out the ‘boat’ pose or the Naukasana. It can row you out of many issues that your body may be undergoing.
#MondayMotivation,” the actress wrote.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“It helps strengthen the core & hip flexors. It also strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints & legs. It stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion while improving the steadiness of the body. Tag a friend who you think should try the Naukasana today,” Shilpa added.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Fitness Mantra

Shilpa is currently busy shooting for Priyadarshan’s comedy film Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash. The film is the second installment of the Hungama franchise that started in 2003. Shooting for the new film started last year but had to be stopped midway due to nationwide lockdown. Portions of the film were shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh later in the year. (IANS)

Previous articleAir Pollution Linked To A Heightened Risk Of Diseases Of The Eyes
Next articleSouth Africa Activities To Keep Little Ones Occupied

RELATED ARTICLES

India

72nd Republic Day: Time For A Patriotic Musical Rewind

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, it is time for a musical rewind of Republic Day songs. There are countless classics that spring...
Read more
India

Republic Day 2021: Significance of the Day and Highlights of The Parade This Year!

NewsGram Desk - 0
On 26th January 2021, the Republic of India celebrates its 72nd "Republic Day". It is the day on which India became the Sovereign Republic...
Read more
Lead Story

South Africa Activities To Keep Little Ones Occupied

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has normalized work-from-home and study-from-home scenarios, leading to increased face time between parents and children in the new year. While both parents...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

72nd Republic Day: Time For A Patriotic Musical Rewind

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, it is time for a musical rewind of Republic Day songs. There are countless classics that spring...
Read more

Republic Day 2021: Significance of the Day and Highlights of The Parade This Year!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On 26th January 2021, the Republic of India celebrates its 72nd "Republic Day". It is the day on which India became the Sovereign Republic...
Read more

South Africa Activities To Keep Little Ones Occupied

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has normalized work-from-home and study-from-home scenarios, leading to increased face time between parents and children in the new year. While both parents...
Read more

Shilpa Shetty’s Yoga Tips To Bust Stress

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiastic Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday suggested the right yoga tips to bust stress, and improve core strength and flexibility...
Read more

Air Pollution Linked To A Heightened Risk Of Diseases Of The Eyes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Air pollution is linked to a heightened risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a new study suggests....
Read more

Study: Rise In Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Problems During Winter Session

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as prostate gland enlargement is a common condition that older men tend to suffer more during those chilly...
Read more

Should Resident Indian Be Proud Of American Indians?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY N.S.Venkataraman From time immemorial, people have been migrating from one country to another. When India was ruled by the British, thousands of poor Indians...
Read more

Things To Consider To Create A Profitable Mobile Game

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JAMES NAGEL There are lots of people who at some point in their life decided to develop a mobile game, which indeed can be...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada