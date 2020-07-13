Monday, July 13, 2020
Home Entertainment Shilpa Shetty Shares Simple Yoga Tips to Beat Lockdown Muscle Stress
Shilpa Shetty Shares Simple Yoga Tips to Beat Lockdown Muscle Stress

You can follow Shilpa Shetty's yoga tips to beat lockdown muscle stress

Shilpa Shetty's yoga tips to beat lockdown muscle stress
Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has a few simple yoga tips. Wikimedia Commons

Months of being confined at home and the inability to go for a walk or hit the gym has led to stiffening of muscles and backache among many. Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has a few simple yoga tips.

On Monday, Shilpa shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen performing Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana among other asanas that help enhance flexibility of the body.

“Our bodies are getting rusty without the same movement, agility, and exercise we were accustomed to; before this pandemic hit us. Daily travels have drastically reduced for a majority of us, leaving us with very little physical activity. For me, carrying my 5-month baby is affecting my lower back… So, I’ve been practicing a combination of yoga asanas like Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana. This combination gives my body some much-needed stretches and flexes, strengthens my back, and stretches the abdominal muscles. It also improves mobility in the hips, relieves stiffness in the lower back, and improves the body’s balance. Ah! A great way to start my day. How have you begun yours?” captioned the actress.

Shilpa Shetty's yoga tips to beat lockdown muscle stress
Shilpa regularly shares yoga videos on her verified social media accounts to motivate fans. (Representational Image). Pixabay

The 45-year-old star’s penchant for fitness is only too well known, and she practices yoga religiously every day to stay in sizzling shape. Apart from yoga, she believes in a balanced diet to maintain her age-defying looks. Shilpa regularly shares yoga videos on her verified social media accounts to motivate fans. (IANS)

