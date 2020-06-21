Sunday, June 21, 2020
Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

Shiv Khera shares 'tips' on health, work and life on the occasion of International Yoga Day

The Central Vigilance Commissioner, Shri K.V. Chowdary addressing during the 21st Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) lecture by Shri Shiv Khera, in New Delhi on July 31, 2017. Wikimedia Commons

Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared ‘tips’ on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Speaking as the key speaker at the webinar, he said, “Each person, before the lockdown, was running fast with their unset priorities. However, lockdown, all of a sudden, stopped them and they can now be seen setting their priorities.”

The kind of time saving devices we are using today were never with us any time in history, however, despite this, we did not have time for ourselves. This is because we have messed up our priorities and these priorities, in fact, are based on values. At times, we forget what is important and what is non-important. Further, if we ignore what is important, it develops stress. So we need to set our priorities right, he said.

Shiv Khera shares 'tips' on health, work and life
Speaking as the key speaker at the webinar, he said “In the lockdown period, we need to come out stronger if we are committed to ourselves.”. (Representative Image). Pixabay

Khera added: “In the lockdown period, we need to come out stronger if we are committed to ourselves.”

The key takeaways of the webinar included dealing with stress in COVID times, creating balance between personal and professional life, prioritizing self care, health care with minimum resources and time, get answers to all your questions, about lifestyle medicine and it’s importance, about holistic wellness and about dealing depression.

On this occasion, Pehla Sukh – India Wellness Initiative was also launched. (IANS)

