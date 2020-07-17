Friday, July 17, 2020
Shop: Instagram Launches New Shopping Page, Integrates Facebook Pay

‘Shop' page will showcase different brands and items that people can purchase under the Explore tab

Instagram rolls out new Shopping page, integrates Facebook Pay Shop
The ‘Shop' page will also give users personalised recommendations on things to buy within the app. Pixabay

To make it easier for users to shop within its app, Instagram is rolling out a new feature called Shop, along with launching Facebook Pay on its platform for purchases and donations.

The dedicated ‘Shop’ page under the Explore tab will showcase different brands and items that people can purchase. Instagram will charge a selling fee for businesses to use its shopping feature, reports The Verge.

The ‘Shop’ page will also give users personalised recommendations on things to buy within the app.

Tapping on the ‘Shop’ tab at the bottom bar in Instagram will take users to the existing shopping experience in the app, with a listing of posts that have Shopping Tags added via approved merchants.

The Shops tab would replace the current ‘Activity’ tab. Users would be able to access ‘Activity’ via an additional icon in the top right.

Facebook Pay is also available on Instagram for both shopping purchases and donations. Pixabay

Facebook Pay is also available on Instagram for both shopping purchases and donations, first in the US.

Any seller, no matter their size or budget, can bring their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it’s convenient for them. Facebook in May announced to roll out the ‘Shop’ feature on its main platform.

“Creating a Facebook Shop is free and simple. Businesses can choose the products they want to feature from their catalogue and then customise the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colours that showcase their brand,” Facebook said in a statement.

In Facebook ‘Shop’, the users will be able to message a business through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct to ask questions, get support, track deliveries and more.

In the future, they will be able to view a business’ shop and make purchases right within a chat in WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. (IANS)

