Friday, July 17, 2020
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Shoploop: Google Launches Interactive Video Shopping Platform

Shoploop also helps users get product reviews from real people who are knowledgeable about the products

All Google Shoploop videos are shorter than 90 seconds. Pixabay

Google has launched an interactive video shopping platform called Shoploop that will help people experience the look and feel of products they like to shop for in real life, without going to a physical store.

The app, developed by Google’s in-house lab for experimental projects named Area 120′ is now available on mobile and the desktop version will be rolled out soon, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

You can review, try and recommend products and help others shop directly from videos. All Shoploop videos are shorter than 90 seconds and help people discover new products in an entertaining way, whether they want to try at-home nail stickers, revive second-day hair or get a concealer that gives full coverage.

“The experience on Shoploop is more interactive than just scrolling through images, titles and descriptions on a traditional e-commerce site,” said Google.

You can review, try and recommend products and help others shop directly from videos. Pixabay

Shoploop also helps users get product reviews from real people who are knowledgeable about the products in a particular area.

Once you find a product that interests you, you can either save the product to buy it later or click straight to the merchant’s website to complete the purchase.

You can also follow your favourite Shoploop creators and share videos you like with your friends and family. Google said that currently, it is focused on content creators, publishers and online store owners in the beauty industry in categories such as makeup, skincare, hair and nails.

“If you are a content creator or a store owner in any of these product areas, you can apply through our website to be an exclusive Shoploop creator,” said the company. (IANS)

