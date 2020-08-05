Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

Unlock 3.0 has us getting back to the 'new normal , but there are a couple of precautions you need to take to stay ahead of the coronavirus

Safe to Shop? Only if you keep these 10 commandments in mind
Get in sync with safety and hygiene protocols so you don't pose a risk to yourselves or others during shoppings. Pixabay

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Malls are open and as the footfall starts to pick up, the only one who can ensure your safety on a day out shopping, is you. Unlock 3.0 has us getting back to the ‘new normal , but there are a couple of precautions you need to take to stay ahead of the coronavirus.

Whether it’s visiting the newest stores at the mall or going to our favourite restaurants, stepping out comes with various responsibilities and protocols you need to adhere to, for your own safety and for the safety of those around you. Get in sync with safety and hygiene protocols so you don’t pose a risk to yourselves or others.

In Mumbai the Phoenix Market City Kurla and the city’s favourite -High Street Phoenix and Palladium in Lower Parel, have already started implementing safety and hygiene protocols that are on par with global standards to ensure the wellbeing of every employee and customer. But there are a few things shoppers can keep in mind as well!

Follow these tips to spend a worry free day at the malls:

Use the UV scanner on entry at of the Malls to disinfect your bags and the Sanitization mat to disinfect your footwear before you enter the mall.

Practice Social Distancing! Pixabay

Download the Arogya Setu App and show it to mall officials at the entrance

Practice Social Distancing! For example, when out at the mall, listen to their guidelines and on the escalator maintain a 4-step distance from others or overcrowd at cash counters!

Listen to the store employees, they are asking you to follow protocols because they are trying to ensure a safe shopping experience for you.

One should also using contactless payment methods. Pixabay

Only touch ‘Trial Clothes’ that are specifically kept at multiple apparel stores, these are sanitized after every use!

One should also using contactless payment methods.

Use the Bio -Hazard bins to dispose masks, gloves etc.,

The food courts are cleaned at regular intervals and also you can carry a portable disinfectant spray to use at public areas as well.

Use the UV Disinfection system to disinfect your shopping bags post purchases. (IANS)

