A Short Film on Plight of Migrants During Pandemic

Actor Vevek Upadyay says it was Bollywood star Sonu Sood who inspired him to explore the plights of migrants during the Covid-induced lockdown and capture the same in his short film.

Titled “Pravasi: A Migrant’s Tale”, the short film revolves around laborers of the country and how they were affected by the global pandemic. Vevek has acted in, directed, and written the short film.

“This film has been close to my heart as it involves multiple feelings, and the struggle that the migrants went through is unimaginable,” Vevek said.

“As an actor or even as a maker, it is tough to bring out real stories or real-life incidents and this film ‘Pravasi’ aims to create awareness about the hardships of the migrants who do not give up. The entire team has tried its best to highlight as much as possible since we shot in real locations like roads, highways, and markets, following all guidelines,” he added.

The actor says it was Sonu Sood who inspired him to make this film.

“I would also like to mention the fact that what inspired me and pushed me to bring this story out is Sonu Sood, who went out of his way to selflessly help so many. This is my first OTT film and a topic that has touched my heart. Makers usually want to bring out stories that are more on the glamour side but topics like these, which show real hard times, are what the audience looks forward to,” he said, adding: “Making this film was challenging and also learning. I hope there are more such stories that inspire me and motivate me to bring them out,” he concluded.

The short film “Pravasi: A Migrant’s Tale” is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)