Thursday, January 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Short Term Low-Carb Diet Linked To Remission For Type-2 Diabetes
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Short Term Low-Carb Diet Linked To Remission For Type-2 Diabetes

Some evidence showed worsening of quality of life and cholesterol levels at 12 months

0
Type-2 Diabetes
26 per cent daily calories from carbohydrates. Pixabay

Patients with Type-2 diabetes who follow a strict low carbohydrate diet for six months may experience greater rates of remission compared with other recommended diets without adverse effects, a new study suggests.

Most benefits diminished at 12 months, but say doctors might consider short-term strict low carbohydrate diets for managing Type-2 diabetes, while actively monitoring and adjusting diabetes medication as needed, the researchers, including Joshua Z. Goldenberg from Texas A&M University, said.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Future long term, well designed, calorie-controlled randomized trials are needed to determine the effects of LCD on sustained weight loss and remission of diabetes, as well as cardiovascular mortality and major morbidity,” the researchers said. A low-carb diet is a diet that restricts carbohydrates, such as those found in sugary foods, pasta, and bread. It is high in protein, fat and healthy vegetables.

Type-2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes worldwide and diet is recognized as an essential part of treatment. But uncertainty remains about which diet to choose and previous studies have reported mixed results.

Type-2 Diabetes
Type-2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. Pixabay

For the study, published in The BMJ journal, the team assessed the effectiveness and safety of low carbohydrate diets (LCDs) and very low carbohydrate diets (VLCDs) for people with Type-2 diabetes, compared with (mostly low fat) control diets based on analysis from 23 randomized trials involving 1,357 participants.

ALSO READ: Gut Microbiome Play A Key Role In Treating Type 2 Diabetes

LCDs were defined as less than 26 percent daily calories from carbohydrates and VLCDs were defined as less than 10 percent daily calories from carbohydrates for at least 12 weeks in adults (average age 47 to 67 years) with Type-2 diabetes.

Based on low to moderate certainty evidence, the researchers found that patients on LCDs achieved higher diabetes remission rates at six months compared with patients on control diets, without adverse events. LCDs also increased weight loss, reduced medication use, and improved body fat (triglyceride) concentrations at six months. However, most of these benefits diminished at 12 months, a finding consistent with previous reviews, and some evidence showed worsening of quality of life and cholesterol levels at 12 months, the team said. (IANS)

Previous articleSurvey: 75% Women In Maharashtra Get 30 Minutes A Day For Their Passion
Next articleHigher Work Addiction May Lead To Risk Of Developing Depression

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Emerging Trends in Bollywood: Superhero Movies

NewsGram Desk - 0
When the going gets tough, Bollywood thinks big. Reeling under the twin effect of the pandemic and OTT influx, which have dented business, Bollywood...
Read more
Business

Naukri. Com: Hiring Is Set To Bounce Back In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiring is set to bounce back as most organizations have lifted the freeze in hiring, according to a Naukri.com survey released on Thursday. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Bimagrumab: A Safe And Effective Treatment For Obesity, Diabetes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that treatment with Bimagrumab is safe and effective for treating excess adiposity and metabolic disturbances of adult patients with obesity and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Emerging Trends in Bollywood: Superhero Movies

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When the going gets tough, Bollywood thinks big. Reeling under the twin effect of the pandemic and OTT influx, which have dented business, Bollywood...
Read more

Naukri. Com: Hiring Is Set To Bounce Back In 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiring is set to bounce back as most organizations have lifted the freeze in hiring, according to a Naukri.com survey released on Thursday. The...
Read more

Bimagrumab: A Safe And Effective Treatment For Obesity, Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that treatment with Bimagrumab is safe and effective for treating excess adiposity and metabolic disturbances of adult patients with obesity and...
Read more

If Chill In Plains Runs Down Your Spine, Head For Sunny Hills

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If the chill in the plains of northern India runs down your spine these days, travel to the hills in Himachal Pradesh where the...
Read more

CMAM Association: Rise In Severe Acute Malnutrition In Children A Major Worry

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The results of Phase 1 of the 5th National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently, show...
Read more

Here’s How SARS-CoV-2 Can Directly Put an Effect on Brain Cells

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered that SARS-CoV-2 can directly infect the central nervous system and have begun to unravel some of the virus's effects on brain...
Read more

Higher Work Addiction May Lead To Risk Of Developing Depression

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a workaholic, then there are chances you may suffer negative mental and physical health outcomes such as depression, anxiety, or sleep...
Read more

Short Term Low-Carb Diet Linked To Remission For Type-2 Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients with Type-2 diabetes who follow a strict low carbohydrate diet for six months may experience greater rates of remission compared with other recommended...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada