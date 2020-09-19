Saturday, September 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Get Flu Shot to Avoid Having Covid and Flu Simultaneously
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Get Flu Shot to Avoid Having Covid and Flu Simultaneously

The only way to determine if someone has one or both of the illnesses is through laboratory tests

0
Health Officials Advise Flu Shot to Avoid Dealing With Flu, COVID at the Same Time
An ad offering free flu shots is seen in Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 21, 2020. VOA

Health officials are warning the public to get a flu shot this year to avoid having to deal with COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously.

Both are highly contagious and share similar symptoms. The flu, however, is seasonal, while COVID-19 does not appear to have a timeline as it snakes around the world.

While there is no COVID vaccine yet, flu shots have been available for decades.

The only way to determine if someone has one or both of the illnesses is through laboratory tests.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Gary Simon, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at George Washington University in Washington, told The Washington Post the prospect of beating back both diseases is making 2020 “a very tough year.”

Health Officials Advise Flu Shot to Avoid Dealing With Flu, COVID at the Same Time
The U.S. has more coronavirus infections than any place else with 6.7 million. Unsplash

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Saturday there are 30.5 million COVID-19 cases worldwide with nearly 1 million deaths.

The U.S. has more coronavirus infections than any place else with 6.7 million, followed by India with 5.3 million and Brazil with 4.5 million.

European countries announced new coronavirus restrictions Friday, one day after the World Health Organization warned infections have started to spread again across the continent at “alarming rates.”

In Spain, which has more cases than any other European country with more than 640,000, the regional government of Madrid ordered a lockdown effective Monday in some poorer areas after a spike in infections there. While movement in the area will be restricted, people will still be allowed to go to work.

Authorities in Nice, France, have banned gatherings of more than 10 in public spaces and cut bar operating hours, after new restrictions were imposed earlier this week in Bordeaux and Marseilles.

Britain said it is considering a new national lockdown after cases nearly doubled to 6,000 a day in the latest reporting week. British Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said another lockdown should be a last resort but that the government would do whatever is necessary to contain the virus.

Israel began a second lockdown Friday because of a sharp jump in the number of coronavirus cases. The three-week-long restrictions come just as the country begins the Jewish holidays. Israelis are allowed to travel no more than 500 meters from their houses, with few exceptions.

In Iran, a senior Iranian official said the country should be on “red alert” after it reported 3,049 new cases Friday, the highest daily gain since early June.

Health Officials Advise Flu Shot to Avoid Dealing With Flu, COVID at the Same Time
Israel began a second lockdown Friday because of a sharp jump in the number of coronavirus cases. Unsplash

“The color classification doesn’t make any sense anymore,” Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said in an interview with Reuters. “We no longer have orange and yellow. The entire country is red.”

Also Read: Planning a Road trip From Delhi? Here are 5 Must-Visit Destinations

Canada has decided to extend the closure of its U.S. border to nonessential travel until October 21, after seeing an increase in infections in recent weeks. Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday such decisions would continue to be based on public health advice to protect Canada’s citizens. The closing was first announced March 18 and has been extended each month since.

In Brief:

  • European countries announce new restrictions after WHO warns of renewed infections
  • Madrid regional government orders lockdown effective Monday in some poorer areas
  • French authorities in Nice ban gatherings of over 10 in public spaces, cut bar hours
  • Britain considers new national lockdown after cases nearly double to 6,000 a day
  • Iranian official says Iran should be on “red alert” after 3,049 cases reported Friday
  • Canada will extend closure of its U.S. border to nonessential travel until October 21 (VOA)

Previous articleIndia Couture Week Was Digital, Virtual And Democratic
Next articleHomemade Masks Effective At Blocking Droplets By Speaking, Coughing And Sneezing

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Homemade Masks Effective At Blocking Droplets By Speaking, Coughing And Sneezing

NewsGram Desk - 0
Masks made with common household fabrics help prevent the spread of viruses like Covid-19 as researchers have found that they are considerably effective at...
Read more
India

India Couture Week Was Digital, Virtual And Democratic

NewsGram Desk - 0
It wasn't the familiar setting of the ballroom at the Taj Palace Hotel in the Capital, neither was it the familiar parade of 'shaadi'...
Read more
Entertainment

India’s Top Film Industry is Telugu Film Industry: Kangana Ranaut

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut says she wants film industries of different states to have a collective identity, and claims she wants to save the industry...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Homemade Masks Effective At Blocking Droplets By Speaking, Coughing And Sneezing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Masks made with common household fabrics help prevent the spread of viruses like Covid-19 as researchers have found that they are considerably effective at...
Read more

Get Flu Shot to Avoid Having Covid and Flu Simultaneously

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health officials are warning the public to get a flu shot this year to avoid having to deal with COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously. Both...
Read more

India Couture Week Was Digital, Virtual And Democratic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
It wasn't the familiar setting of the ballroom at the Taj Palace Hotel in the Capital, neither was it the familiar parade of 'shaadi'...
Read more

India’s Top Film Industry is Telugu Film Industry: Kangana Ranaut

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut says she wants film industries of different states to have a collective identity, and claims she wants to save the industry...
Read more

Planning a Road trip From Delhi? Here are 5 Must-Visit Destinations

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As several countries announced nationwide lockdowns in an effort to flatten the curve and break the chain, the coronavirus jolted the entire...
Read more

Top 10 Must Visit Places In Himachal Pradesh, India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Himachal Pradesh, in India, is a picture-perfect state that impresses tourists with scenic hill stations, quaint villages, snow-covered mountains, lush valleys, diverse flora and fauna,...
Read more

Here Is the Kind of Internet Connection That You Need for Your Browsing

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
For household and commercial use, everyone is looking out for the best internet connection. The internet has immensely evolved with time, and a need...
Read more

Here’s How Dinosaurs Caused Mammals to Develop Night Vision

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By JoEllen McBride When dinosaurs ruled the earth, life was tough for our mammalian ancestors. So they learned to hunker down during the day and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x