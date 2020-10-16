Friday, October 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Shweta Tripathi Speaks About Her Role In Mirzapur Series
EntertainmentLead Story

Shweta Tripathi Speaks About Her Role In Mirzapur Series

"Mirzapur" season 2 will stream from October 23 on Amazon Prime Video

0
Shweta Tripathi
Actress Shweta Tripathi would like to play character of hard parts. Flickr

Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma feels the popular crime drama Mirzapur has broken her girl-next-door image.

“My main reason to do ‘Mirzapur’ was that I wanted to be seen as a credible actor more than a cute heroine. The world and the character were so far away, which is what drew me to this show. After ‘Haramkhor’, in which I played a teenager, I became synonymous with these young cutesy parts. But a performer has to be able to do all sorts of things. I consciously made a choice to do stories and films where I am not playing a soft part,” Shweta Tripathi shared.

In “Mirzapur”, Shweta Tripathi plays the role of Golu Gupta. In the upcoming season, she will be seen as a headstrong girl.

Shweta Tripathi
Actress Shweta Tripathi in series Mirzapur as Golu Gupta. Twitter

“Both ‘Laakhon Mein Ek’ season 2 and ‘Mirzapur’ changed how I was seen. These were both different outings and they were both highlighting different shades of me. One was righteous, the other was affirmative.

These layers made these roles interesting and I am just happy that things worked out for me. Now I am getting roles that are far more multi-dimensional and interesting,” Shweta explained.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp: Users Can Directly Report Bugs And Issues In The App

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, “Mirzapur” season 2 will stream from October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)

Previous articleLockdowns Prevented Many Deaths Caused by Air Pollution: Study
Next articleCOVID Affects Visitors During Navratri in Lucknow This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Fractures Among Old-Aged Hurts Harder in Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant reduction in the load of fracture patients among the younger population, the incidence of fragility...
Read more
Environment

Stubble Burning Contributes to 26% of the Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

NewsGram Desk - 0
Due to the changing wind directions, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions is expected to contribute 26 per cent to the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir Does Not Effect Hospitalized COVID Patients: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
Anti-viral drug Remdesivir has little or no effect in the recovery and mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said a World Health Organisation (WHO) study,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Fractures Among Old-Aged Hurts Harder in Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant reduction in the load of fracture patients among the younger population, the incidence of fragility...
Read more

Stubble Burning Contributes to 26% of the Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Due to the changing wind directions, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions is expected to contribute 26 per cent to the...
Read more

Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir Does Not Effect Hospitalized COVID Patients: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Anti-viral drug Remdesivir has little or no effect in the recovery and mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, said a World Health Organisation (WHO) study,...
Read more

Antibodies of Patients With Severe Covid-19 Affect Immune System: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that patients seriously ill with the Covid-19 disease have antibodies that are blocking so-called interferons, which are an important part of...
Read more

It’s Time for Us to Stand Together

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUJATA ASSOMULL A modern, progressive secular country that "wears" its traditions proudly, that is what the Tanishq advert said to me. Eight years ago Tanishq...
Read more

Here’s Why Dating Couples Should Engage in Rituals Together

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Rituals such as those centered around holidays and other celebrations play an important part in human relationships, say researchers, adding that when dating couples...
Read more

Blue-light Glasses Enhance Sleep Quality and Work Productivity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to improve sleep quality? Read on. Researchers have found that wearing blue-light glasses just before sleeping can lead to a better night's sleep...
Read more

Vivo V20: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Md Waquar Haider There are some smartphone brands who release new products as they have 3D printers to do the job while there are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada