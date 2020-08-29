Saturday, August 29, 2020
Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Hilarious Post on Working From Home

The actor rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in "Gully Boy"

Siddhant Chaturvedi's hilarious take on 'work from home'
Siddhant will be seen in the sequel of the 2005 hit, "Bunty Aur Babli". Pinterest

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a hilarious post on working from home.

In a new Instagram picture, Siddhant sits on a couch, dressed in crisp shirt, black pants and loosened tie. The actor, who rose to fame with his performance as MC Sher in “Gully Boy”, looks tired in the snapshot.

“Aur kaisa chal raha hai (how is it going) ‘Work from home’?,” he wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 12.9k likes on the photo-sharing website.

Aur Kaisa chal raha hai “Work from home”?

Right now, the actor already has three films lined up.

He teams up with Deepika Padukone in an untitled upcoming film that also stars Ananya Panday. With Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, he will share screen space in the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”. He will also be seen in the sequel of the 2005 hit, “Bunty Aur Babli”. (IANS)

