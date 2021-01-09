Significance and Benefits of Chanting The Powerful “Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra”

Lord Mahadev (Shiva) is one of the principal deities of Hinduism. There are a lot of ways to worship him as mentioned in the ancient Vedas and Puranas. Chanting a mantra is the most powerful way to connect with the supreme being! When it concerns Mahadev, then there are a lot of mantras that one can chant to connect with him, and each one of them has its own benefit. Today, I would like to briefly talk about one of his divine mantras- The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra!

The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra of Lord Shiva is not simply a mantra in the Sanskrit language, but it also cures one’s physical wellbeing and aligns one’s emotional and mental peace with one’s health!

The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is one of the most powerful mantras that addresses Lord Shiva. It is very significant in erasing all the negatives from one’s existence and is believed to promote the longevity of human life.

It is often said, that when one chants this mantra four times before going for important work, then one will be able to do his/her work with the full potential as it will cast off all the negativity and will surround the environment with positivity. Ideally, this mantra should be chanted 108 times to bring out the utmost benefit!

The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra:

ॐ त्र्य॑म्बकं यजामहे सु॒गन्धिं॑ पुष्टि॒वर्ध॑नम् ।

उर्वारुकमिव बन्ध॑नान् मृ॒त्योर्मुक्षीय॒ मा ऽमृता॑त् ।

The Sanskrit text of the mantra reads:

oṃ tryambakaṃ yajāmahe sugandhiṃ puṣṭi-vardhanam

urvārukam iva bandhanān mṛtyor mukṣīya mā ‘mṛtāt

Meaning of the Maha Mritunjaya Mantra:

We worship the one who has three eyes, who is fragrant, and who nourishes all the existences.

Like the fruit falls off from the bondage of the stem, may we be liberated from death, from mortality.

Now, I will present to you a few benefits of chanting the powerful Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra:

It will help you to conquer fear:

Sometimes the clouds of fear may surround a human being which fills their life with distress, suffering, and lack of self-confidence. Most of the time people even fear their own death!

It is said that to overcome any kind of fear, Lord Mahadev (Shiva) himself gave humanity the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra! Whenever there is stress, grief, or illness, or when fear of death intrudes in awareness, this divine mantra can be chanted for healing, for maintaining vitality, and for gaining courage!

When courage or determination are blocked, it rises up to overcome obstacles. It awakens a healing force that reaches deep into the body and mind.

It will help you to overcome any illness:

This mantra has the power to attract the healing forces of the universe, thus, it is very effective to help the health of a person suffering from any kind of illness. This mantra can be chanted 108 times sitting next to a sick person to seek Mahadev’s blessings for the person’s good health and long life!



It is said that chanting this mantra is ideal in producing positive vibrations that support the healing process in one’s body and restoring back good health.

It will help you to channelize your inner potential:

The Maha Mrityunjaya mantra pervades the whole universe, and so, human beings. The mantra helps you bring one’s physical, mental, and emotional state all in place; all aligned with one another.

One of the main reasons why this mantra is so powerful and significant is because it helps the human body connect with the inner self, thereby also providing spiritual upliftment. The mantra aims at warding off evils like jealousy, greed, low-self esteem and will boost up utmost confidence in you.

It will help you to have an undisturbed sleep:

This mantra is very much beneficial for those who are bad sleepers and often get nightmares. Chanting of this pious mantra either before going to bed or at the beginning of the day can put their mind at peace and also help them to have an undisturbed sleep!

It will always render protection to you:

Regular chanting of the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra can help one battle illness, accidents, calamities, or any unexplained situations. It is believed that if one religiously chants this mantra, then Lord Mahadev creates a protective shield around that person Which protects him/her from sudden death and bestows health, wealth, and peace.

NOTE: You can chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra anytime and anywhere! Chanting of this mantra can protect you from all the problems and sufferings in your life! Do it for own self, your family, dear ones, and the whole world!

May Lord Mahadev protect you and help you overcome all the obstacles of your life and uplift your life condition to achieve the impossible!

Har Har Mahadev!

Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)