Saturday, January 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Significance and Benefits of Chanting The Powerful “Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra”
Lead StoryOpinionReligion

Significance and Benefits of Chanting The Powerful “Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra”

Here are few benefits of chanting the powerful Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra!

0
Maha Mritunjaya Mantra
The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is one of the most powerful mantras that addresses Lord Shiva.

Lord Mahadev (Shiva) is one of the principal deities of Hinduism. There are a lot of ways to worship him as mentioned in the ancient Vedas and Puranas. Chanting a mantra is the most powerful way to connect with the supreme being! When it concerns Mahadev, then there are a lot of mantras that one can chant to connect with him, and each one of them has its own benefit. Today, I would like to briefly talk about one of his divine mantras- The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra!

The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra of Lord Shiva is not simply a mantra in the Sanskrit language, but it also cures one’s physical wellbeing and aligns one’s emotional and mental peace with one’s health!

The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is one of the most powerful mantras that addresses Lord Shiva. It is very significant in erasing all the negatives from one’s existence and is believed to promote the longevity of human life.

It is often said, that when one chants this mantra four times before going for important work, then one will be able to do his/her work with the full potential as it will cast off all the negativity and will surround the environment with positivity. Ideally, this mantra should be chanted 108 times to bring out the utmost benefit! 

The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra: 

ॐ त्र्य॑म्बकं यजामहे सु॒गन्धिं॑ पुष्टि॒वर्ध॑नम् ।

उर्वारुकमिव बन्ध॑नान् मृ॒त्योर्मुक्षीय॒ मा ऽमृता॑त् ।

The Sanskrit text of the mantra reads:

oṃ tryambakaṃ yajāmahe sugandhiṃ puṣṭi-vardhanam

urvārukam iva bandhanān mṛtyor mukṣīya mā ‘mṛtāt

Meaning of the Maha Mritunjaya Mantra: 

We worship the one who has three eyes,  who is fragrant, and who nourishes all the existences.

Like the fruit falls off from the bondage of the stem, may we be liberated from death, from mortality.

Now, I will present to you a few benefits of chanting the powerful Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra:

  • It will help you to conquer fear: 

Sometimes the clouds of fear may surround a human being which fills their life with distress, suffering, and lack of self-confidence. Most of the time people even fear their own death! 

It is said that to overcome any kind of fear, Lord Mahadev (Shiva) himself gave humanity the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra! Whenever there is stress, grief, or illness, or when fear of death intrudes in awareness, this divine mantra can be chanted for healing, for maintaining vitality, and for gaining courage!

When courage or determination are blocked, it rises up to overcome obstacles. It awakens a healing force that reaches deep into the body and mind.

Maha Mritunjaya Mantra
The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra is one of the most powerful mantras that addresses Lord Shiva. It is very significant in erasing all the negatives from one’s existence and is believed to promote the longevity of human life.

  • It will help you to overcome any illness: 

This mantra has the power to attract the healing forces of the universe, thus, it is very effective to help the health of a person suffering from any kind of illness. This mantra can be chanted 108 times sitting next to a sick person to seek Mahadev’s blessings for the person’s good health and long life!

It is said that chanting this mantra is ideal in producing positive vibrations that support the healing process in one’s body and restoring back good health. 

  • It will help you to channelize your inner potential: 

The Maha Mrityunjaya mantra pervades the whole universe, and so, human beings. The mantra helps you bring one’s physical, mental, and emotional state all in place; all aligned with one another. 

One of the main reasons why this mantra is so powerful and significant is because it helps the human body connect with the inner self, thereby also providing spiritual upliftment. The mantra aims at warding off evils like jealousy, greed, low-self esteem and will boost up utmost confidence in you. 

  • It will help you to have an undisturbed sleep: 

This mantra is very much beneficial for those who are bad sleepers and often get nightmares. Chanting of this pious mantra either before going to bed or at the beginning of the day can put their mind at peace and also help them to have an undisturbed sleep!

Maha Mritunjaya Mantra
The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra of Lord Shiva is not simply a mantra in the Sanskrit language, but it also cures one’s physical wellbeing and aligns one’s emotional and mental peace with one’s health!

  • It will always render protection to you: 

Regular chanting of the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra can help one battle illness, accidents, calamities, or any unexplained situations. It is believed that if one religiously chants this mantra, then Lord Mahadev creates a protective shield around that person Which protects him/her from sudden death and bestows health, wealth, and peace.

ALSO READ: 5 Motivating Lessons From The Pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita

NOTE: You can chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra anytime and anywhere! Chanting of this mantra can protect you from all the problems and sufferings in your life! Do it for own self, your family, dear ones, and the whole world! 

May Lord Mahadev protect you and help you overcome all the obstacles of your life and uplift your life condition to achieve the impossible!

Har Har Mahadev!

Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

 

 

Previous articleIndia Is Ready For a Massive COVID Vaccination Drive With Two ‘Made in India’ Vaccines: PM Modi

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

India Is Ready For a Massive COVID Vaccination Drive With Two ‘Made in India’ Vaccines: PM Modi

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for a massive vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is ready with two 'Made in...
Read more
India

UP Government Aims To Make Women ‘Self-Reliant’ By Introducing Bud Chip Method of Cane Plantation

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government is trying to change the lifestyle of rural women in the state. The sugarcane department has been training these women...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp: Accept The Changes Or Accounts Will Be Deleted By Feb 8

NewsGram Desk - 0
Millions of Indian users received an in-app notification from WhatsApp as part of an upcoming global roll-out for over 2 billion users, asking them...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Significance and Benefits of Chanting The Powerful “Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Lord Mahadev (Shiva) is one of the principal deities of Hinduism. There are a lot of ways to worship him as mentioned in the...
Read more

India Is Ready For a Massive COVID Vaccination Drive With Two ‘Made in India’ Vaccines: PM Modi

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for a massive vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is ready with two 'Made in...
Read more

UP Government Aims To Make Women ‘Self-Reliant’ By Introducing Bud Chip Method of Cane Plantation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government is trying to change the lifestyle of rural women in the state. The sugarcane department has been training these women...
Read more

WhatsApp: Accept The Changes Or Accounts Will Be Deleted By Feb 8

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Millions of Indian users received an in-app notification from WhatsApp as part of an upcoming global roll-out for over 2 billion users, asking them...
Read more

Microsoft To update Teams Service With New “Dynamic View”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft is updating its Teams service with a new "Dynamic View" for users to make video calls with presentations a lot easier to view....
Read more

Kajol: 2021 Will Bring Us Nothing If We Stay Underconfident

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol is hopeful about 2021 and has already set her goals for the year ahead. "2020 gave us an unwanted break and a lot...
Read more

Govt To Give Discount To Digital Investors

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its gold bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment...
Read more

Single-Dose Of Covid19 Vaccine Triggers Antibody Response

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a nanoparticle vaccine that elicits a virus-neutralizing antibody response after a single dose. The team, including Peter Kim from Stanford University...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada