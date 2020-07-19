Sunday, July 19, 2020
The ‘Silver’ lining to fighting the pandemic

Silver, an immunity booster?

Silver ion treatments can heal bone infections and allows for the regeneration of damaged tissue. Silver ions can enter into the bacterial cell, both inhibiting cellular respiration and disrupting metabolic pathways along with the DNA and stopping its replication cycle. Pixabay

Silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that is known to kill bacteria, germs, and viruses. It has consistently been used to restrict the spread of disease by incorporating it into articles used in daily life and silver utensils.

It is often used for several medicinal purposes. A small amount of silver is used to coat hospital surfaces and medical equipment to prevent the spread of pathogens. Silver in surgical equipment wound dressings and ointments is used to protect wounds from infection. Silver sulfadiazine is useful for burn victims because it kills bacteria while also allowing the skin to regrow.

Silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that is known to kill bacteria, germs, and viruses. It has consistently been used to restrict the spread of disease by incorporating it into articles used in daily life. Pixabay

Interestingly, silver ion particles have the ability to disrupt the cell regeneration process which can help us in our fight against coronavirus, points out Rushang Shah, Director of GermiGo, a brand that produces hygiene-essential products. The company specializes in the technology of extraction of micro silver particles to develop sanitization solutions.

Shah says that it is important to consciously choose a silver-based formulation combined with alcohol while buying sanitization products; this can be 20 times more effective than other sanitizers and disinfectants.

How does it work as a disinfectant?

1) It interrupts bacterial cell membrane

2) It inhibits enzymes needed by bacteria for metabolism

3) It interrupts DNA strands prevent cell duplication

4) It blocks the respiratory system of the cell and thus kills 99.99 percent of bacteria and germs.

Also Read: AIIMS Set to Begin Covid-19 Vaccine Human Trial

With the vaccination of Covid-19 still in progress, there isn’t a considerable amount of information for the number of precautions once can take. While we have relied on the age-old methods of building immunity like hot water and ‘kadha’, we can also rely on the age-old ingredient, silver, which is backed by scientific research for its use to fight viruses and human diseases. (IANS)

