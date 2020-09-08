Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Missed Performing During Lockdown
Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Missed Performing During Lockdown

Dhvani Bhanushali reveals what she missed most during pandemic

Dhvani missed performing during lockdown
Dhvani is mostly known for her single "Vaaste" which has crossed over 900 million views on YouTube. She is also the youngest singer to hit 1 billion views on YouTube through her two singles, "Vaaste" and "Leja Re", at age of 21. IANS

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali missed performing live during lockdown, and is eagerly waiting to get back on stage.

“The thing I have missed the most during this pandemic is performing in front of an audience and I cannot wait to get back on stage. I would love to do something like a drive-in concert,” Dhvani told IANS.

She started her music career with the songs “Tere Mere Reprise” from Chef, “Humsafar Acoustic” from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, “Veere” from Veere Di Wedding and “Ishtehaar” from the film Welcome To New York. People also call her DB. Wikimedia Commons

She has show offers but her team is yet to finalise anything, she revealed.

“I think as long as there are proper precautions and safety measures taken into consideration, I wouldn’t mind performing for a huge audience. I wouldn’t want to rush into anything and endanger the safety of the people who are coming to watch the concert. Social distancing and safety for everyone attending the concert is a must now,” said the “Vaaste” singer, who recently celebrated 70 million views of her 2019 song “Main teri hoon”. (IANS)

