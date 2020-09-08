Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Missed Performing During Lockdown

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali missed performing live during lockdown, and is eagerly waiting to get back on stage.

“The thing I have missed the most during this pandemic is performing in front of an audience and I cannot wait to get back on stage. I would love to do something like a drive-in concert,” Dhvani told IANS.

She has show offers but her team is yet to finalise anything, she revealed.

“I think as long as there are proper precautions and safety measures taken into consideration, I wouldn’t mind performing for a huge audience. I wouldn’t want to rush into anything and endanger the safety of the people who are coming to watch the concert. Social distancing and safety for everyone attending the concert is a must now,” said the “Vaaste” singer, who recently celebrated 70 million views of her 2019 song “Main teri hoon”. (IANS)