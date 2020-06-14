Sunday, June 14, 2020
Sinovac’s Covid-19 Vaccine shows Immune Response in Initial Trials

Covid-19 vaccine by Sinovac shows positive results in it's initial trials

Chinese vaccine producer Sinovac
Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese vaccine producer Sinovac shows positive results in it's initial human trials. Pixabay

Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac has said that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, CoronaVac, has been found to induce immune response in initial human trials as per COVID-19 Information & Resources.

No severe adverse events were reported in either the phase-1 or phase-2 trials, said the company on Saturday, while revealing preliminary results of the trials.

“Our phase I/II study shows CoronaVac is safe and can induce immune response,” Weidong Yin, Chairman, President and CEO of Sinovac, said in a statement.

“Concluding our phase I/II clinical studies with these encouraging results is another significant milestone we have achieved in the fight against Covid-19. We have started to invest in building a manufacturing facility so that we can maximise the number of doses available to protect people from Covid-19.”

The clinical trials were designed as randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled studies. In total, 743 healthy volunteers, aged from 18 to 59 years old, enrolled in the trials — 143 volunteers in phase-1 and 600 volunteers in phase-2.

The phase-2 clinical trial results showed that the vaccine induces neutralising antibodies 14 days after the vaccination.

Chinese vaccine producer Sinovac
The Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac, started work on development of a vaccine against Covid-19 in January. Pixabay

The neutralising antibody seroconversion rate was found to be above 90 per cent, indicating that the vaccine candidate can induce positive immune response.

Sinovac said it expects to submit a phase-2 clinical study report and a phase-3 clinical study protocol to China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in the near future and commence application of phase-3 clinical trials outside of China.

As previously announced on June 11, Sinovac is collaborating with Instituto Butantan in Brazil to prepare and conduct a phase-3 clinical study.

Sinovac said it hopes to share the full data on its clinical trials with the public through academic publications.

The Chinese vaccine maker started work on development of a vaccine against Covid-19 in January in partnership with leading academic research institutes in China. (IANS)

