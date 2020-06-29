Skin Care Routine For a Balanced Skin

The market today is flooded with products catering to different skin types and addressing specific problems. But no one can deny the effectiveness of good old- Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising (CTM) routine.

With the monsoon in the horizon, mattifying products work best to achieve balanced skin. Read on to find the right product for your skin needs:

Cleansing: Look for a mattifying cleanser which is ideal for perfectly balanced skin; it normalizes oil production and hydration levels

Toning: A crucial part of skincare, toning can transcend to a whole new level with a mattifying Toner, which has a non-sticky formula and absorbs into your skin quickly, giving it a smooth finish and refining its texture.

Moisturizing: A mattifying Night Cream and Day Cream are ideal for your day and night skincare routines. Such products absorb quickly into the skin and smoothen it in the process, giving it an oil-free look all day and deeply moisturizing it all night.

Say no to acne

With Monsoon approaching, humidity and dirt can take a toll on your skin and may result in acne.

Cleansing: Formulations with Witch Hazel Extract and Eucalyptus Extracts help to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells that block pores.

Toning: A blemish clearing toner removes excess oil and traces of dirt, make-up, refines, and clarifies skin.

Masking: Formulated with mineral clay and silica, a mask will pull out all the dirt, oil, and pore-clogging debris like a magnet.

Blackhead clearing liquid Extraction strip: It’s an innovative gel formula that transforms from a liquid to a peel of patch to provide extraction of blackheads, leaving behind supple & clear skin.

Spot gel: A targeted treatment reduces inflammation quickly to alleviate the flare-ups. A higher level of Salicylic acid which penetrates into the face will give quick results.

As we try to stick to our favorite beauty products, rotating products according to seasons should be a vital part of your beauty regimen. (IANS)