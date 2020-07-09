Thursday, July 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Skin Problems During the Summer Time
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Skin Problems During the Summer Time

Summertime Skincare

0
Acute skin problems in the summer
Excessive exposure to the sun especially between 11 am to 4 pm can create an acute sunburn. Pixabay

Summer is for eating mangoes, watermelons, and other nutrient fruit like apricots. The bright sun improves of Vitamin D and lightens our mood as the sweat detoxifies us making us lose weight. Monsoons are for blissful rainy days and cups of tea with samosa. But this is the time when your skin can break out leading to acute skin problems which can spoil all the fun.

Follow us on Facebook to get more updates from us!!

Your skin and hair, especially uncovered parts are victims of harsh rays of the Sun, harmful polluted gases and humidity, add to that the woes of wearing a protective mask most times.

The situation is aggravated by more sweating which acts like a magnet and attracts the dust particles as well as pollutants. Summers and monsoons have a combination of heat and more sweat which leads to an increase in skin problems.

Dr. Swati Mohan, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad shares skin problems and solutions for these months :

Dehydration: Hot weather causes water loss from body increases sweating and cause dehydration

Sun-burn: Excessive exposure to the sun especially between 11 am to 4 pm can create an acute sunburn.

Acute skin problems in the summer
It is important to keep oneself hydrated in the summer for glowing skin. Pixabay

Dry irritated skin: Even with a hot & humid outdoors air one can have dry & irritated skin due to culprits like air conditioning, pool & of course the sun.

Prickly Heat / Heat Rash: Because sweat can not get out it builds under your skin causing itchy tiny bumps because sweat creates a prickly sense which is very troublesome.

Skin Allergies: People on antibiotics like doxy, ciproflox (Flu, Antifungal, Anti-depressant like Amitriptyline makes more sensitive to sun & heat. hairdryer, Mehendi, perfumes disinfect on the sun can create a severe rash. Sum sun rashes can induce systematic diseases like Lupus Erythematosus, Porphyrias, etc.

Fungal Infection: Fungal infection is a warm and damp environment especially if one wears tight clothes, denim, or synthetic clothes for a long time. Fungal infections like athlete’s foot (due to excessive wearing shoes), Jockey Itch (Fungus Infections) are troublesome and need to be treated.

Acute skin problems in the summer
Sunscreen is a must to avoid sunburns outside. Pixabay

The best form of prevention is to drink plenty of water and cooling drinks like lime water, jaljeeras, coconut water, and fruit like watermelon in summer.

Regular shampoo and mild cleansers are best for baths. The use of a fragrance-free moisturizer within 5 minutes of your bath helps keep the moisturizer in the skin.

The temperature of air conditioning should be moderated as it makes your room too dry.

Also Read: Here Are Some Precautions to Take While Dining Out Amid Pandemic

Use antifungal products or talcum powder, cooling agents like calamine. Protection from the sun is of course like most important lotion precautions.

Sun Safety

Slip-on T-shirts

Slip-on Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen of 30 SPF at least 45 minutes before go out

Slip-on broad-brimmed hat

Slip-on Sunglasses

Shade from the sun wherever possible. (IANS)

Previous articleWHO Admits COVID-19 can Spread Through Air
Next article10 Reasons to Visit Phoenix Right Now

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Cases of Brain Complications Linked to Covid-19 Globally

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cases of brain complications linked to Covid-19 are occurring across the globe, according to a new study, published in the journal The Lancet Neurology. According...
Read more
Lead Story

Twitter Hints Paid Subscription Service Planning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter has hinted that it is planning a paid subscription platform that can be reused by other teams in the future. The news that the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Tall Children Have Higher Risk of Obesity, Say Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
If your child is taller, kindly take note. Researchers have found that children who are relatively tall for their age have a higher risk...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,992FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cases of Brain Complications Linked to Covid-19 Globally

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cases of brain complications linked to Covid-19 are occurring across the globe, according to a new study, published in the journal The Lancet Neurology. According...
Read more

Twitter Hints Paid Subscription Service Planning

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter has hinted that it is planning a paid subscription platform that can be reused by other teams in the future. The news that the...
Read more

Tall Children Have Higher Risk of Obesity, Say Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If your child is taller, kindly take note. Researchers have found that children who are relatively tall for their age have a higher risk...
Read more

All About the Phenomenon of Perimenopause

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Most women know the signs of menopause which happens around the age of 50. But there is another phenomenon called perimenopause which many are...
Read more

What Does A ‘No Engine Braking’ Road Sign Mean?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A no engine braking road sign warns truck drivers against using the engine to brake. Truck drivers normally downshift the engine to slow the...
Read more

10 Reasons to Visit Phoenix Right Now

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lydia Matteoni You’ve been kicking around the thought of visiting Phoenix, Arizona, but you haven’t made your mind up yet. Decisions, decisions, right? Well,...
Read more

Skin Problems During the Summer Time

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Summer is for eating mangoes, watermelons, and other nutrient fruit like apricots. The bright sun improves of Vitamin D and lightens our mood as...
Read more

WHO Admits COVID-19 can Spread Through Air

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday acknowledged there is growing evidence the coronavirus can spread through the air and said they are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,992FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada