Skin Problems During the Summer Time

Summer is for eating mangoes, watermelons, and other nutrient fruit like apricots. The bright sun improves of Vitamin D and lightens our mood as the sweat detoxifies us making us lose weight. Monsoons are for blissful rainy days and cups of tea with samosa. But this is the time when your skin can break out leading to acute skin problems which can spoil all the fun.

Follow us on Facebook to get more updates from us!!

Your skin and hair, especially uncovered parts are victims of harsh rays of the Sun, harmful polluted gases and humidity, add to that the woes of wearing a protective mask most times.

The situation is aggravated by more sweating which acts like a magnet and attracts the dust particles as well as pollutants. Summers and monsoons have a combination of heat and more sweat which leads to an increase in skin problems.

Dr. Swati Mohan, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad shares skin problems and solutions for these months :

Dehydration: Hot weather causes water loss from body increases sweating and cause dehydration

Sun-burn: Excessive exposure to the sun especially between 11 am to 4 pm can create an acute sunburn.

Dry irritated skin: Even with a hot & humid outdoors air one can have dry & irritated skin due to culprits like air conditioning, pool & of course the sun.

Prickly Heat / Heat Rash: Because sweat can not get out it builds under your skin causing itchy tiny bumps because sweat creates a prickly sense which is very troublesome.

Skin Allergies: People on antibiotics like doxy, ciproflox (Flu, Antifungal, Anti-depressant like Amitriptyline makes more sensitive to sun & heat. hairdryer, Mehendi, perfumes disinfect on the sun can create a severe rash. Sum sun rashes can induce systematic diseases like Lupus Erythematosus, Porphyrias, etc.

Fungal Infection: Fungal infection is a warm and damp environment especially if one wears tight clothes, denim, or synthetic clothes for a long time. Fungal infections like athlete’s foot (due to excessive wearing shoes), Jockey Itch (Fungus Infections) are troublesome and need to be treated.

The best form of prevention is to drink plenty of water and cooling drinks like lime water, jaljeeras, coconut water, and fruit like watermelon in summer.

Regular shampoo and mild cleansers are best for baths. The use of a fragrance-free moisturizer within 5 minutes of your bath helps keep the moisturizer in the skin.

The temperature of air conditioning should be moderated as it makes your room too dry.

Also Read: Here Are Some Precautions to Take While Dining Out Amid Pandemic

Use antifungal products or talcum powder, cooling agents like calamine. Protection from the sun is of course like most important lotion precautions.

Sun Safety

Slip-on T-shirts

Slip-on Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen of 30 SPF at least 45 minutes before go out

Slip-on broad-brimmed hat

Slip-on Sunglasses

Shade from the sun wherever possible. (IANS)